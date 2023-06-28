PHOENIX — Arizona Senate Republicans canceled a scheduled hearing Tuesday citing Gov. Katie Hobbs’ decision to stop the state’s 15 county attorneys from prosecuting abortion cases.

Hobbs signed the executive order last week, which gives prosecutorial authority on the issue solely to the state’s attorney general, which is Democrat Kris Mayes.

The order also directs state agencies to not assist in investigations by other states into crimes related to reproductive health care that would not be punishable under Arizona law and restricts extraditions in such cases.

The Republican senators said Hobbs’ decision is concerning and an overreach.

Rep. Jake Hoffman, Senate Committee on Director Nominations Chairman, said it’s a “reckless abuse of power.”

“The Senate Committee on Director Nominations was created to honestly, accurately and thoroughly vet directors appointed by the Governor to critical state agencies so that only highly qualified, nonpartisan individuals seeking only to serve the best interests of our citizens within the confines of these roles are confirmed. Their duty is to follow statute as prescribed by the Legislature,” Hoffman said in a press release.

“We are now forced to redirect our attention, from confirming directors and creating good policy for the people of Arizona to examining the fallout of Hobbs’ unconstitutional maneuver, as well as the likelihood of future overreaches of her authority.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM reached out to Gov. Hobbs’ office but has not received a response yet.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.