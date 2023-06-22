Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

ADOT approves 5-year construction plan that includes multiple Arizona highway expansions

Jun 22, 2023, 1:00 PM

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo, File)...

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo, File)

(Arizona Department of Transportation Photo, File)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY


PHOENIX — The State Transportation Board approved a five-year modernization and preservation plan that includes funding to expand multiple highways in Arizona.

The 2024-2028 Five-Year Construction Program includes more than $9 billion in transportation investments, with at least $2.6 billion set aside to upgrade pavement conditions and to work on bridge preservation projects.

Just over $1 billion will go toward widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, supporting ADOT’s plan of expanding I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Phoenix and Tucson. The Gila River Bridge project is the first stage of construction on the corridor and will begin later this year.

RELATED STORIES

About $160 million will be used to construct the Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman interchange, with construction scheduled to begin in 2024.

Over $263 million is being used to expand three segments of the US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 in Kingman from two to four lanes. Widening projects will be near Cane Springs in 2024-26, near Wickenburg in 2025-26 and near Big Jim Wash in 2025-27, ADOT said.

Then, $469 million will be used to improve highway safety and functionality across the state, such as smart technology or adding shoulders.

An additional $40 million will be used for pavement repairs statewide, adding onto the $50.5 millions in pavement improvement projects already underway or beginning this summer, most of which are in northern Arizona.

Some projects were bumped up or added based on public input. Among those include an 11-mile, $35 million pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 260 through Pinetop Lakeside, added for fiscal year 2027.

Funding for the program comes from transportation services user services, such as gasoline and diesel fuel taxes and the vehicle license tax.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of convicted killer Aaron Gunches and a file photo of an execution chamber. A lawsuit relat...

Kevin Stone

Does dropped lawsuit mark movement in Arizona death penalty situation?

A lawsuit over the death penalty in Arizona was dropped because the Corrections Department is now operationally prepared to carry out executions.

16 hours ago

(Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

Taylor Kinnerup and Kate Ourada

Arizona’s News Roundup: Prop 400 fate uncertain, state has mild start to summer

Arizona’s News Roundup this week covers the Prop 400 veto, a new homelessness council and the cool start to summer.

16 hours ago

Traffic camera photo of the scene where a woman was found dead inside a vehicle on the Loop 202 Red...

KTAR.com

New details revealed about body found in vehicle on Mesa freeway ramp

The person found dead on a Mesa freeway this week is thought to be a woman reported missing two days earlier.

16 hours ago

Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 is set debut across the street from Arizona State University in T...

KTAR.com

Detroit-style pizza place Via 313 set to open near ASU in Tempe

Via 313, which specializes in Detroit-style pizza, is set to debut across the street from Arizona State University in Tempe.

16 hours ago

The Colorado River in the upper River Basin is pictured in Lees Ferry, Arizona, on May 29, 2021. Th...

Associated Press

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation in Colorado River water dispute

The Supreme Court ruled against the Navajo Nation on Thursday in a dispute involving water from the drought-stricken Colorado River.

16 hours ago

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, with Avondale Rep. Lupe...

KTAR.com

Arizona House Democrats elect Rep. Lupe Contreras as minority leader

Arizona House Democrats elected new leadership Wednesday, with Avondale Rep. Lupe Contreras taking over the top role.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

ADOT approves 5-year construction plan that includes multiple Arizona highway expansions