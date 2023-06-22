PHOENIX — The State Transportation Board approved a five-year modernization and preservation plan that includes funding to expand multiple highways in Arizona.

The 2024-2028 Five-Year Construction Program includes more than $9 billion in transportation investments, with at least $2.6 billion set aside to upgrade pavement conditions and to work on bridge preservation projects.

Just over $1 billion will go toward widening Interstate 10 between Phoenix and Casa Grande, supporting ADOT’s plan of expanding I-10 to three lanes in each direction between Phoenix and Tucson. The Gila River Bridge project is the first stage of construction on the corridor and will begin later this year.

About $160 million will be used to construct the Interstate 40/US 93 West Kingman interchange, with construction scheduled to begin in 2024.

Over $263 million is being used to expand three segments of the US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 in Kingman from two to four lanes. Widening projects will be near Cane Springs in 2024-26, near Wickenburg in 2025-26 and near Big Jim Wash in 2025-27, ADOT said.

Then, $469 million will be used to improve highway safety and functionality across the state, such as smart technology or adding shoulders.

An additional $40 million will be used for pavement repairs statewide, adding onto the $50.5 millions in pavement improvement projects already underway or beginning this summer, most of which are in northern Arizona.

Some projects were bumped up or added based on public input. Among those include an 11-mile, $35 million pavement rehabilitation project on State Route 260 through Pinetop Lakeside, added for fiscal year 2027.

Funding for the program comes from transportation services user services, such as gasoline and diesel fuel taxes and the vehicle license tax.

