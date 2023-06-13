Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Buttigieg, other officials to visit collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia

Jun 13, 2023, 7:31 AM

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as crews c...

This screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC shows the collapsed section of I-95 as crews continue to work on the scene in Philadelphia, Monday, June 12, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will visit the site in Philadelphia on Tuesday where an out-of-control tractor-trailer hauling gasoline flipped over on an Interstate 95 off-ramp, caught fire and destroyed a section of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.

One body was pulled from the wreckage.

Buttigieg was scheduled to meet with city and state officials and to discuss how the U.S. Department of Transportation can help rebuild the roughly 100-foot-long section of I-95, the agency said.

For now, I-95 will be closed in both directions for weeks as the summer travel season starts, upending hundreds of thousands of morning commutes and disrupting countless businesses.

The elevated southbound portion of I-95 will have to be demolished, as well as the northbound side, officials say.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was feared dead, although the coroner has yet to identify the victim. Pennsylvania State Police said a body was turned over to the Philadelphia medical examiner and coroner but did not identify the remains or respond when asked whether they belonged to the driver.

Authorities say the driver was headed northbound, navigating a curving off-ramp when the vehicle went out of control and landed on its side, rupturing the tank.

The damaged I-95 segment carries about 160,000 vehicles daily, believed to be the busiest roadway in Pennsylvania, state officials said.

PennDOT rated the 104-foot span as in good condition earlier this year, with another inspection set for 2025.

It could take weeks, at least, to replace it.

In California, a similar situation happened with a highway ramp in Oakland. It was replaced in 26 days, Joseph L. Schofer, a retired professor of civil and environmental engineering from Northwestern University, said.

In Atlanta, an elevated portion of Interstate 85 collapsed in a fire, shutting down the heavily traveled route through the heart of the city in March 2017. It took authorities there 43 days to replace it, Schofer said.

United States News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at his Trump National Doral resort Monday, June 12, 2023, in ...

Associated Press

Trump will face judge in historic court appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents

The arraignment, though largely procedural in nature, is the latest in an unprecedented public reckoning this year for Donald Trump.

8 hours ago

FILE - A CIA emblem is seen in Atlanta, Nov. 13, 2013. The Biden administration is releasing what i...

Associated Press

Surveillance has caught hackers and fentanyl smugglers, White House says in promoting spying law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has used electronic surveillance programs to catch shut down a major U.S. fuel pipeline, the White House said Tuesday as part of its push to have those programs renewed by Congress. Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act expires at the end of this year. President Joe Biden’s administration […]

8 hours ago

This image released by Bond Theatricals shows Naomi Rodgers as Tina Turner during a performance of ...

Associated Press

Tina Turner musical on national tour gains extra meaning in the wake of the rock icon’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — The national tour of Broadway’s “Tina — The Tina Turner Musical” makes its California debut this week, arriving as a poignant, posthumous celebration following the rock music icon’s death last month. “Tina” opens in Los Angeles at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre on Wednesday, steps away from her Hollywood Walk of Fame […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: June 11 The Washington Post on a rare win for judicial restraint Because the Supreme Court took a right turn during the Trump years — and particularly after it overturned Roe v. Wade last year — conservative activists have hoped that the court would repudiate […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Children injured by acid poured on playground slides

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (AP) — Two children suffered what were described as “burn-like injuries” after playing on slides that had been doused with acid at a Massachusetts park, authorities said. Police and firefighters responded to Bliss Park in Longmeadow on Sunday morning for a report of a suspicious substance on the playground equipment, the fire department […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

Stellantis recalling over 354,000 Jeeps worldwide; rear coil springs can detach while they’re moving

DETROIT (AP) — Stellantis is recalling more than 354,000 Jeeps worldwide because the rear coil springs can fall off while they’re being driven. The recall covers certain 2022 and 2023 Grand Cherokee and 2021 to 2023 Grand Cherokee L SUVs. The company says in documents posted Tuesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration […]

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Buttigieg, other officials to visit collapsed section of Interstate 95 in Philadelphia