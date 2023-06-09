Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Judge in FTX bankruptcy rejects media challenge, says customer names can remain secret

Jun 9, 2023, 3:57 PM

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, Nov. 12, 2022, in Mia...

FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays, Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. A Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday, June 9, 2023, that the names of individual customers of disgraced cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


DOVER, Del. (AP) — The names of individual customers of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading can be permanently shielded from public disclosure, a Delaware bankruptcy judge ruled Friday.

Following a two-day hearing, Judge John Dorsey rejected arguments from lawyers for several media outlets and for the U.S. bankruptcy trustee, which serves as a government watchdog in Chapter 11 reorganization cases, challenging FTX’s request to keep the names of customers and creditors secret.

Dorsey ruled that customer identities constitute a trade secret. He also said FTX customers need to be protected from bad actors who might target them by scouring the internet and the “dark web” for their personal information.

“It’s the customers that are the most important issue here,” he said. “I want to make sure that they are protected and they don’t fall victim to any types of scams that might be happening out there.”

Katie Townsend, an attorney for the media outlets, had argued that the press and the public have a “compelling and legitimate interest” in knowing the names of those affected by the stunning collapse of FTX.

“That collapse sent shock waves not just through the cryptocurrency industry, but the entire financial industry,” Townsend said. “And at this point, we don’t even know where the shock waves, both individually and institutionally, have hit the hardest, and what institutions may have the largest, or no, exposure as a result.”

But lawyers for FTX and its official committee of unsecured creditors argued that its customer list is both a valuable asset and confidential commercial information. They contend that secrecy is needed to protect FTX customers from theft and potential scams, and to ensure that potential competitors do not “poach” FTX customers. FTX believes its customer list could prove valuable as part of any sale of assets, or as part of a reorganization.

“The debtors are in a position to realize value from these customer lists,” said FTX attorney Brian Glueckstein.

FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to charges that he cheated investors and looted customer deposits to make lavish real estate purchases, campaign contributions to politicians, and risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm. Three former FTX executives have pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are cooperating with investigators.

In January, Dorsey ruled that FTX could redact the names of all customers, and the addresses and email addresses of non-individual customers, from court filings for 90 days. He also authorized FTX to permanently keep secret the addresses and email addresses of individual creditors and equity holders.

On Friday, the judge approved the permanent sealing of individual customer names and extended the secrecy regarding the names of institutional customers for another 90 days.

Dorsey refused, however, to continue to allow FTX to shield the names of individual creditors or equity holders who are citizens of the United Kingdom or European Union nations and covered under a consumer protection program known as the General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR. FTX sought similar treatment for individuals covered under Japanese data privacy laws.

Dorsey said that, in response to an objection from the U.S. trustee, FTX had presented no evidence to show that those foreign individuals might be harmed, or that FTX might be sanctioned, if their names are disclosed.

Dorsey also rejected a request by attorneys for an ad hoc committee of non-U.S. customers to keep the names of its members secret. If the committee wants to participate in the case, then the names of its members must be disclosed, he said.

According to redacted court filings, the ad hoc committee currently has 35 members, with estimated economic interests in FTX ranging from $64,434 to $1.5 billion. Dorsey noted that some members may decide to drop out based on his ruling.

United States News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, diving explorer and medical researcher Dr. ...

Associated Press

Florida’s ‘Dr. Deep’ resurfaces after a record 100 days living underwater

A university professor who spent 100 days living underwater at a Florida Keys lodge for scuba divers resurfaced Friday.

19 hours ago

FILE - A Vermont state trooper, center, speaks to a homeowner, Jan. 8, 2018, near an area on Peacha...

Associated Press

Colorado man pleads guilty in Vermont murder for hire conspiracy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The Colorado man who prosecutors say abducted and killed a Vermont man as part of an international murder for hire conspiracy pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to charges that could land him in prison for life. Jerry Banks, 35, appeared in Vermont U.S. District Court where he changed his plea […]

19 hours ago

This image, contained in the indictment against former President Donald Trump, shows boxes of recor...

Associated Press

Trump indictment takeaways: Prosecutors detail schemes and lies to keep secret papers

Here are key takeaways from the Donald Trump indictment unsealed Friday.

19 hours ago

The indictment against former President Donald Trump is photographed on Friday, June 9, 2023. Trump...

Associated Press

A timeline of events leading to Donald Trump’s indictment in the classified documents case

The 49-page federal indictment of former President Donald Trump lays out a stunning timeline of events, detailing allegations that he not only mishandled sensitive material, but also took steps to hide records and impede investigators. Here are some key of the key events leading to the 37 criminal charges against Trump, according to the indictment: […]

19 hours ago

As the sun sets, migrants wait outside a gate in the border fence to enter into El Paso, Texas, to ...

Associated Press

Homeland Security names Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday named U.S. Border Patrol veteran Jason Owens to lead the agency, replacing retiring chief Raul Ortiz. In a statement announcing Owens’ promotion, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “Chief Owens is a talented, selfless, and inspiring leader who is dedicated to the Border Patrol’s law enforcement mission, […]

19 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore speaks at a news conference, Jan. 18, 2022,...

Associated Press

Sergeant, 5 officers broke department policy in fatal 2022 shooting, LAPD chief says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles police sergeant and five officers broke department policy when they opened fire last year on an armed man who refused to follow officers’ commands, killing him, a police commission found. The Board of Police Commissioners voted on May 23 to approve a Los Angeles Police Department internal investigation […]

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.

Judge in FTX bankruptcy rejects media challenge, says customer names can remain secret