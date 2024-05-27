Close
Suspect identified in stabbings at a Massachusetts theater and a McDonald’s

May 27, 2024, 6:31 AM | Updated: 9:24 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts individual will be arraigned Tuesday on multiple charges including assault with the intent to murder after six people, including four girls at a movie theater, were stabbed in separate attacks, officials said.

Jared Ravizza, 26, of Chilmark, a town on Martha’s Vineyard, was arrested Saturday night after a police pursuit.

Police said a person entered AMC Braintree 10 south of Boston at about 6 p.m. Saturday and went into one of the theaters without paying.

The girls, ages 9 to 17, were inside the theater when the individual suddenly attacked them “without saying anything and without any warning” before running out, the Braintree Police Department said in a news release.

The four suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to hospitals.

Video footage showed the suspect’s vehicle and a license plate, and that information was broadcast to law enforcement, police said.

A vehicle matching that description was later seen in Plymouth, about 27 miles (43 kilometers) south of Braintree. Police said it had left a McDonald’s restaurant, where a 21-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man were found stabbed. Both were taken to hospitals with injuries.

State police found the vehicle another 20 miles (32.19 kilometers) south, in Sandwich, and unsuccessfully attempted to pull it over. The vehicle later crashed.

Ravizza, the driver, was taken into custody shortly afterward and was being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately known if they have an attorney who can speak on their behalf. No phone listing could be found in Ravizza’s name.

