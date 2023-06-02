Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UN renews European Union’s authority to inspect ships suspected of violating Libya arms embargo

Jun 2, 2023, 9:03 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council adopted a resolution Friday renewing the European Union’s permission to inspect vessels off Libya’s coast suspected of violating the an arms embargo on the troubled North African nation.

The vote on the resolution sponsored by France and Malta was 14-0, with Russia abstaining, just as it did last year. It claimed the EU operation has been ineffective in stopping the flow of illegal weapons to Libya.

The brief resolution extends the authorization for inspections for a year and reaffirms the Security Council’s “determination that terrorism, in all forms and manifestations, constitutes one of the most serious threats to peace and security.” The authorization to monitor the U.N. arms embargo can be extended to other countries and regional organizations.

Oil-rich Libya plunged into turmoil after a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled dictator Moammar Gadhafi, who was later killed. It then became divided between rival governments — one in the east, backed by military commander Khalifa Hifter, and a U.N.-supported administration in the capital, Tripoli. Each side is supported by different militias and foreign powers.

In April 2019, Hifter and his forces, backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, launched an offensive to try and capture Tripoli. His campaign collapsed after Turkey stepped up its military support for the U.N.-supported government. An October 2020 cease-fire led to an agreement on a transitional government and elections aimed at unifying the country that were scheduled for December 2021. But they were canceled and the country now has rival governments with two Libyans claiming to be prime minister.

The arms embargo monitoring effort has been carried out since March 2020 by a European Union mission called Operation Irini, the Greek word for “peace.” The EU said at the start that it would have as “its core task the implementation of the U.N. arms embargo through the use of aerial, satellite and maritime assets.”

In its latest report at the end of March, Operation Irini said that since its launch it has boarded and inspected 25 suspect vessels and seized cargo assessed to be violating the arms embargo on three occasions. It said Turkish-flagged vessels have denied Irini consent to board and inspect suspected vessels on 10 occasions.

Operation Irini has also investigated 8,958 merchant vessels by seeking information in radio calls and visited 447 vessels with their masters’ consent, and it has also investigated 1,146 suspect flights, 25 airports and 16 ports. In March, Irini said, it investigated 311 merchant vessels via radio calls and carried out 13 ship visits.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva told the council after the vote that the EU’s military maritime operation didn’t help stabilize the situation on the ground in Libya which “continues to be flooded with weapons.” And she said Irini’s few interceptions claimed to be successful “caused many doubts primarily due to the hasty conclusions regarding the military nature of the goods that were inspected.”

Evstigneeva said “the not quite successful experience of Irini” reaffirms the need for multilateral efforts to find multilateral solutions to “acute situations” in Libya and the entire Mediterranean.

United States News

FILE - A roadblock is seen along Center Sugarbush Lane on Feb. 8, 2023, along Elsie Lake Lane in La...

Associated Press

Federal government lawsuit accuses Wisconsin town of trespassing on tribal reservation

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to force a northern Wisconsin town to pay unspecified damages for failing to renew access easements on American Indian tribal land. U.S. Attorney Timothy O’Shea filed the action in Madison on Wednesday seeking a declaration that without easements the town of Lac […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers extremist group stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on J...

Associated Press

Oath Keeper convicted in Jan. 6 Capitol riot gets 3 years in latest extremist sentencing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Florida man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with other members of the far-right Oath Keepers group was sentenced Friday to three years in prison for seditious conspiracy and other charges — the latest in a historic string of sentences in the Jan. 6. 2021 attack. David Moerschel, 45, a neurophysiologist from […]

11 hours ago

Travelers check out a jumbo screen projecting images of Walt Disney World in the east hall atrium a...

Associated Press

Disney lawsuit judge removes himself from case but not for reasons cited by DeSantis

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge overseeing the First Amendment lawsuit that Walt Disney Parks filed against Gov. Ron DeSantis and others is disqualifying himself, but not because of bias claims made by the Florida governor. Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker said in a court filing Thursday that it was because a relative […]

11 hours ago

Associated Press

Haitian businessman gets life sentence in 2021 assassination of Haiti’s president

MIAMI (AP) — A federal judge in Miami sentenced a Haitian-Chilean businessman Friday to life in prison for his role in helping a group of Colombian mercenaries obtain weapons to assassinate Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in 2021. Rodolphe Jaar, who has dual Haitian and Chilean citizenship, had pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy to commit […]

11 hours ago

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves to receive Nepal’s Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal b...

Associated Press

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited to address Congress

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. congressional leaders have invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address a joint meeting of Congress during a visit to Washington later this month as the U.S. looks to deepen its bonds with India, the world’s most populous democracy, to counter China’s growing influence even as Modi has faced criticism for […]

11 hours ago

FILE - Barry Mann, left, and Cynthia Weil arrive at the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Ce...

Associated Press

Cynthia Weil, Grammy winning lyricist who had hits with husband Barry Mann, dead at 82

NEW YORK (AP) — Cynthia Weil, a Grammy-winning lyricist of notable range and endurance who enjoyed a decades-long partnership with husband Barry Mann and helped write “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling,” “On Broadway,” “Walking in the Rain” and dozens of other hits, has died at age 82. Weil’s daughter, Dr. Jenn Mann, said that the […]

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

UN renews European Union’s authority to inspect ships suspected of violating Libya arms embargo