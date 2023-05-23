Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Parents of Native American basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game

May 23, 2023, 10:25 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The parents of two Native American players on a North Dakota high school basketball team are seeking a federal investigation into racist taunts their sons endured during a game in January.

The parents of Andre Austin and Teysean Eaglestaff filed a discrimination complaint earlier this month with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights seeking the investigation into an incident during a game between Bismarck High School and Jamestown High School on Jan. 31.

Monkey noises and war whooping could be heard coming from the Jamestown student section during the game when the Native American Bismarck players handled the ball, the Bismarck Tribune reported.

Austin is a member of the Standing Rock Sioux and Eaglestaff is a member of the Cheyenne River Sioux.

Tim Purdon, an attorney for the parents, Savannah Alkire and Quinn Austin, and Kate and Lance Eaglestaff, said the families are seeking accountability from the Jamestown School District and a meeting with the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

Jamestown District Superintendent Robert Lech declined to comment because the district has not received the complaint, the Tribune reported.

The Jamestown district’s athletic director received a reprimand for allegedly not addressing the taunts during the game and “a handful” of students were disciplined after a Jamestown district investigation.

The students’ discipline ranged from suspension from school to loss of leadership positions, Lech told Alkire and Purdon in an email May 17.

Lech said the district took other steps, including better oversight of the student section at games and efforts to “improve school culture and establish schoolwide expectations.”

The families do not believe that is an adequate response, Purdon said.

“The superintendent’s decision is part of what we’re asking to be investigated,” he said.

The parents also are seeking a meeting with the North Dakota High School Activities Association to discuss a proposed zero-tolerance policy and permanent representation of reservation-based school districts on the association board. The families have not been contacted by the association, Purdon said.

NDHSAA spokesman Tom Mix said Monday association officials were not available for comment. Mix and Lech did not immediately return messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

After the January game, the high school sports association created a Sportsmanship and Citizenship Committee “to help promote positive behaviors at NDHSAA events and competitions.”

The United Tribes of North Dakota, which represents all five tribal nations in the state, passed a resolution in February calling for a zero-tolerance policy that would include training, “clearly defined rules and regulations,” “severe” punishments for such incidents, and “proactive measures” to help prevent acts of racism.

United States News

FILE - A white shark swims across a sand bar off the Massachusetts' coast of Cape Cod, Aug. 13, 202...

Associated Press

Recent shark bites scary, but serious injuries remain vanishingly rare

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Recent Hawaii and a suspected case in New Jersey have piqued interest in an age-old summer question for beachgoers — is it safe to go in the water? Scientists and researchers who study sharks said the overwhelming answer to that question is yes, it is safe. Potentially dangerous interactions between humans […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

2 employees injured in fire at refinery in southern Oklahoma

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. (AP) — Two people were injured Tuesday at a fire in a refinery in southern Oklahoma, authorities said. The fire began about 8:20 a.m. at the refinery in Wynnewood, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City, according to a statement from Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR Energy, which owns the refinery. The […]

10 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the ...

Associated Press

Biden leaning into global diplomacy to manage migration at US-Mexico border

WASHINGTON (AP) — On President Joe Biden ‘s first day in office, he handed Congress a legislative plan to modernize the nation’s immigration system. It went nowhere, just like so many past overhaul attempts. Meanwhile, the number of migrants illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border climbed to record highs and so did the backlog of cases […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Toddler playing outside struck by stray bullet at Utah day care

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 2-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet while playing outside at day care in Utah, authorities said Tuesday. Spanish Fork police believe the bullet came from a pellet or air gun shot from a farming field across the street west of the facility, Lt. Clay Slaymaker […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Appeals court upholds admissions policy at elite Virginia high school

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday upheld the constitutionality of a new admissions policy at an elite public high school in Virginia that critics say discriminates against highly qualified Asian Americans. The 2-1 ruling from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond overturns a ruling last year from a federal judge who […]

10 hours ago

Associated Press

Jury recommends more than 50 years in prison for Missouri mom whose two children died in hot car

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A jury has recommended that a Missouri woman whose two young daughters died inside a hot car in 2018 be sentenced to more than 50 years in prison. A Clay County jury found Jenna Boedecker guilty on Friday of two counts of second-degree murder, four counts of endangering the welfare of […]

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

Parents of Native American basketball players file federal complaint over racist taunts at game