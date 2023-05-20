Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Food for the Hungry moving global headquarters into downtown Phoenix high-rise

May 20, 2023, 5:45 AM

(Facebook Photo/Renaissance Square)...

(Facebook Photo/Renaissance Square)

(Facebook Photo/Renaissance Square)

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Humanitarian group Food for the Hungry announced Wednesday the completion of a lease at a high-rise in downtown Phoenix that will soon turn into its global office headquarters.

The charitable organization will consolidate its three Phoenix office locations into Renaissance Square to fill the new space, according to a press release.

With the relocation underway, about 130 corporate headquarters employees will move into a 30,000-square-foot space at Central Avenue and Washington Street.

Renaissance Square is in walking distance to the Valley Metro light rail, the Phoenix Convention Center, at least 145 restaurants, six hotels, multiple sports venues and more than 5,800 residential units.

In 2017, the 985,000-square-foot building underwent renovations, which included two connected modern lobbies, a tenant lounge, Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor courtyard, an on-site Wren & Wolf restaurant and cocktail bar, and an upgraded health fitness center.

“We chose Ren Square to underscore our continue commitment to downtown Phoenix and because the management made it clear that they share Food for the Hungry’s values and commitment to serving those challenged by poverty in less fortunate places around the world,” CEO Mark Viso said in the release.

The organization works to provide developmental programs, disaster relief and advocacy in an effort to bring people from extreme poverty to self-sustainability in the decade.

Food for the Hungry was founded in 1971 and has been headquartered in Phoenix for 20 years.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

