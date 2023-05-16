Foothills Food Bank to open $6.5M campus in north Valley

PHOENIX — A local food bank announced Monday that it is preparing to open a new campus that will have the ability to accept and distribute twice as much as the nonprofit can currently accommodate.

Ground will break on the $6.5 million facility located at Carefree Highway and 41st Street this summer, Foothills Food Bank and Resource Center said in a press release.

When the 15,000-square-foot facility is complete, it will feature three loading docks and double the food bank’s current capacity of food storage, freezer and cooling space. An opening date for the facility has not yet been set.

“This new facility will allow us to greatly increase our capacity to store and distribute food and provide additional resources to better serve the needs of our community,” Leigh Zydonik, executive director, said in the release.

“The new campus will allow us to help neighbors with training, financial coaching, self-help programming and so much more.”

As the facility aims to become a certified green building, plans for the food bank include utilizing solar power options as well as sustainable materials, the release said.

There will also be a resource and private training space that will let the food bank host seminars and training events at a large scale and room for social service agencies to regularly meet with neighbors.

The nonprofit has already met half of its goal to raise the $6.5 million through fundraising and donations.

Foothills Food Bank was founded in 1988 and provides food for those living in north Maricopa and southern Yavapai counties.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.