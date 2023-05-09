Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Suspect in shooting outside Vegas school faces 25 felonies

May 9, 2023, 10:10 AM

This photo released by Clark County Detention Center photo shows suspect Jessie Rios, 18, following his arrest Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in Las Vegas on multiple felony charges stemming from gunfire off-campus that authorities say wounded a campus security employee outside a middle school in northeast Las Vegas. ( Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

( Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


LAS VEGAS (AP) — An 18-year-old accused of firing the shot that wounded an employee outside a middle school building in northeast Las Vegas is facing multiple felonies, police said Tuesday.

The gunfire on Monday “took place a few blocks away from the school and a stray bullet struck the victim who was on school property,” Las Vegas police said in a statement identifying the suspect as Jessie Rios.

Rios was being held Tuesday at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas on 25 charges including attempted murder, battery with a deadly weapon and firearm offenses including discharging a gun within a prohibited area, court and jail records showed. If convicted, he could face decades in prison.

Details about Rios’ arrest were not immediately made public by police, and jail records did not reflect if Rios had an attorney who could speak on his behalf. He was scheduled for an initial court appearance Wednesday.

Las Vegas police Officer Luis Vidal said the school employee, a man who worked as an unarmed hall monitor, was hospitalized in stable condition after he was wounded Monday afternoon at Ed Von Tobel Middle School. The man’s name was not made public and the extent of his injuries were not described.

No students, teachers or other school employees were injured, authorities said. The campus with about 1,100 students attending grades 6-8 was locked down for a time before students were released.

In a statement released Monday afternoon, Clark County school Superintendent Jesus Jara extended well wishes to “our staff member and their family as we pray for a speedy recovery.”

United States News

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and President Joe Bided meet with other lawmakers i...

Associated Press

Debt limit meeting ‘productive,’ no agreement reached

Joe Biden and congressional leaders confronted each other on the debt limit impasse, ending with no breakthrough but agreeing to meet again.

18 hours ago

Associated Press

Florida driver in 116-mph fatal house crash gets 27 years

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who was driving his Tesla at least 116 mph (186 kph) before crashing into a house and killing two people in 2021 has been sentenced to 27 years in prison. Vaughn Mongan, 45, of Palm Harbor, was sentenced Monday in Pinellas County court, the Tampa Bay Times […]

18 hours ago

FILE - U.S. Border Patrol agents pick up a ladder that migrants carried to the border wall near the...

Associated Press

What is Title 42 and how has US used it to curb migration?

The end of Title 42's use has raised questions about what will happen with migration preparing for an increase in migrants.

18 hours ago

This undated photo provided by the National Park Service show the West Ridge climbing route of Moos...

Associated Press

Missing climbers in Alaska likely triggered avalanche, fell

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Two mountain climbers missing in Alaska likely triggered a small avalanche, and officials said Tuesday the projected path of their suspected fall would end at a heavily crevassed glacier. “That is the area we are focusing our aerial search efforts in the days to come,” Denali National Park and Preserve spokesperson […]

18 hours ago

Associated Press

$3.4M fine proposed over 2021 California oil pipeline leak

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An energy company should be fined nearly $3.4 million for safety violations involving a 2021 oil pipeline spill that fouled Southern California beaches, a federal regulator said. Amplify Energy Corp. ignored 83 alarms indicating the offshore pipeline had leaked and failed to notify federal authorities or shut down the pipeline to […]

18 hours ago

Texas state Rep. Sam Harless, R-Spring, listens to debate in the House chamber in Austin, Texas, Tu...

Associated Press

Rare GOP votes in Texas for gun bill after mass shootings

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As a Republican in the Texas Capitol, Sam Harless turned heads: He voted in favor of a stricter gun law. In doing so, the Houston state representative helped advance a bill in the Texas House that would raise the purchase age for AR-style rifles like the kind eight people at an […]

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

How to identify the symptoms of 3 common anxiety disorders

Living with an anxiety disorder can be debilitating and cause significant stress for those who suffer from the condition.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

Suspect in shooting outside Vegas school faces 25 felonies