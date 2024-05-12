Close
UNITED STATES NEWS

Authorities: Ohio police officer killed after being ‘ambushed’ on disturbance call; suspect sought

May 12, 2024, 5:01 AM | Updated: 7:40 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


EUCLID, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio police officer was shot and killed after being “ambushed” while answering a disturbance call over the weekend, and a suspect was being sought, authorities said Sunday.

Police in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid said officers were dispatched just before 10 p.m. Saturday to a home due to a reported disturbance.

“While police were investigating, a gunman ambushed an officer, striking him with gunfire,” police said. The officer, whose name wasn’t immediately released, was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries, police said.

“Multiple law enforcement agencies” were involved in a search for the person responsible, authorities said.

The Ohio attorney general’s office posted photos online of the 24-year-old suspect and the vehicle being sought.

WKYC reported that residents who live on the street reported hearing about a dozen gunshots.

Euclid police asked in a statement early Sunday that people “keep the fallen officer, his family, loved ones, and our agency in your thoughts and prayers.”

WJW reported that the officer was a military veteran and had been on the force for less than two years.

“He was an amazing human being. Just a great heart. Had an incredible smile. The world’s a better place with him in it,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

Mayor Kirsten Holzheimer Gail said in a statement Sunday that “we find ourselves grappling with a profound sense of sorrow and disbelief.” The mayor called on the community “to come together in solidarity and support, not only to honor a hero who selflessly served and protected us but also to offer strength to one another in this time of grief.”

