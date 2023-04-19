Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Microsoft looks to buy $50m Foxconn parcel in Wisconsin

Apr 19, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 11:36 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Microsoft has agreed to buy a $50 million parcel of land in southeastern Wisconsin meant for Foxconn after the world’s largest electronics manufacturer failed to fulfill grandiose promises to build a massive facility that would employ thousands of workers.

Microsoft plans to build a $1 billion data center on the 315-acre parcel in Mount Pleasant, a village of about 27,000 people in Racine County about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. It’s unclear how many people the center might employ; Microsoft officials had no immediate comment when reached via email Wednesday.

The village already is home to a Foxconn Technology Group manufacturing facility. The Taiwan-based company is best known for making Apple iPhones. The company announced plans in 2017 to build a $10 billion facility in Mount Pleasant that would employ 13,000 people.

Wisconsin’s governor at the time, Republican Scott Walker, and then-President Donald Trump praised the decision, with Trump boasting the plant would be the “eighth wonder of the world.”

The state agreed to provide the company with nearly $3 billion in tax breaks. The company never delivered on its promises and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers scaled back the tax breaks to $80 million contingent on the number of jobs created and investments. The company qualified for just $8.6 million in tax credits last year after creating 768 eligible jobs and making a $77.4 million capital investment by the end of 2021.

According to a fact sheet describing the Microsoft project compiled by southeastern Wisconsin economic development groups, the 315-acre (127-hectare) parcel is part of a tax-increment financing district that includes the Foxconn campus. Property taxes collected in such districts can be used to subsidize development in the district.

Foxconn spent $60 million to help Mount Pleasant officials buy the property to create the district, said Mia Tripi, a spokesperson for the village and Racine County.

Foxconn would receive the proceeds from the land sale to Microsoft as partial reimbursement of what Foxconn spent to acquire land for the district in 2017, according to the fact sheet. Microsoft would be eligible to recoup 42% of property taxes paid on new construction, up to $5 million annually.

Microsoft must begin the first phase of construction by July 2026 and begin the second phase by July 2033.

The tech sector has been contracting after pandemic-era expansions brought on a boom in demand for workplace software. Microsoft, based in Redmond, Washington, hasn’t been immune to the trend, announcing in January that it planned to cut 10,000 workers and consolidate leased office locations. Company officials said then that the layoffs amounted to less than 5% of their total employee base.

United States News

Associated Press

Former executive pleads guilty to bribing Atlanta officials

ATLANTA (AP) — A former executive for a longtime city of Atlanta vendor pleaded guilty Wednesday to paying bribes in exchange for millions of dollars in city contracts and to paying bribes to an official in a neighboring county in an attempt to get business there. In addition to admitting to paying bribes to Atlanta […]

12 hours ago

Ari Aster, left, writer/director of "Beau Is Afraid," and star Joaquin Phoenix pose together at the...

Associated Press

Q&A: Aster, Phoenix try to discuss ‘Beau is Afraid’

In Ari Aster’s new film “ both Homeric and Oedipal, to his mother’s home. It’s theatrical and depraved and perhaps best left largely unexplained, at least until audiences get a chance to enter the debate. But on the eve of the film’s wide release Friday, Aster and Phoenix attempt to shed some light on “whatever […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Nebraska lawmakers pass permitless concealed carry gun bill

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers passed a bill Wednesday to allow people to carry concealed guns in the state without a permit, just as national attention has ramped up over gun violence in the wake of several mass shootings, including the killing last month of six people at a Tennessee school. Despite opponents filibustering […]

12 hours ago

Associated Press

Are you a Facebook user? You could get some settlement cash

Anyone in the U.S. who has had a Facebook account at any time since May 24, 2007, can now Meta has agreed to pay. Meta is paying to settle a lawsuit alleging the world’s largest social media platform allowed millions of its users’ personal information to be fed to Cambridge Analytica, a firm that supported […]

12 hours ago

FILE - An envelope containing a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident sits on a desk on on A...

Associated Press

Are Brazilians Hispanic? Many say ‘yes,’ report says

A coding error in an annual survey by the U.S. Census Bureau has offered unprecedented insight into how large numbers of Brazilians in the U.S. identify as Hispanic. An analysis by Pew Research Center shows that the coding mistake revealed at least 416,000 Brazilians, or more than two-thirds of Brazilians in the U.S., identifying as […]

12 hours ago

Follow @ktar923...

Sponsored Content by re:vitalize

Why drug-free weight loss still matters

Wanting to lose weight is a common goal for many people as they progress throughout life, but choosing between a holistic approach or to take medicine can be a tough decision. Holistic approaches take the whole body into account such as mental, physical and social factors, whereas medicine aims to treat a specific illness or […]

Sponsored Articles

(Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona Photo)...

Desert Institute for Spine Care in Arizona

5 common causes for chronic neck pain

Neck pain can debilitate one’s daily routine, yet 80% of people experience it in their lives and 20%-50% deal with it annually.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.

Microsoft looks to buy $50m Foxconn parcel in Wisconsin