Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Biden administration indefinitely postpones rule that would have banned menthol-flavored cigarettes

Apr 26, 2024, 11:57 AM | Updated: 12:30 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in recent months, President Joe Biden’s administration has delayed a plan to ban menthol cigarettes, a decision that is certain to infuriate anti-smoking advocates but could avoid angering Black voters ahead of November elections.

In a statement Friday, Biden’s top health official gave no timeline for issuing the rule, saying only that the administration would take more time to consider feedback, including from civil rights groups.

“It’s clear that there are still more conversations to have, and that will take significantly more time,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement.

The White House has held dozens of meetings in recent months with groups opposing the ban, including civil rights organizers, law enforcement officials and small business owners. Most of groups have financial ties to tobacco companies.

The announcement is another setback for Food and Drug Administration officials, who drafted the ban and predicted it would prevent hundreds of thousands of smoking-related deaths over 40 years. The agency has worked toward banning menthol across multiple administrations for more than a decade without ever finalizing a rule.

Previous FDA efforts on menthol have been derailed by tobacco industry pushback or competing political priorities. With both Biden and former President Donald Trump vying for the support of Black voters, the ban’s potential impact has been scrutinized by Republicans and Democrats heading into the fall election.

Anti-smoking advocates have been pushing the FDA to eliminate the flavor since the agency gained authority to regulate certain tobacco ingredients in 2009. Menthol is the only cigarette flavor that wasn’t banned under that law, a carveout negotiated by industry allies in Congress. But the law instructed the FDA to continue studying the issue.

More than 11% of U.S. adults smoke, with rates roughly even between white and Black people. But about 80% of Black smokers smoke menthol, which the FDA says masks the harshness of smoking, making it easier to start and harder to quit. Most teenagers who smoke cigarettes also smoke menthols.

The FDA released its draft of the proposed ban in 2022. Officials under Biden initially targeted last August to finalize the rule. Late last year, White House officials said they would take until March to review the measure. When that deadline passed last month, several anti-smoking groups filed a lawsuit to force its release.

Separately, Rev. Al Sharpton and other civil rights leaders have warned that a menthol ban would create an illegal market for the cigarettes and invite more confrontations with police in Black communities.

The FDA and health advocates have long rejected such concerns, noting FDA’s enforcement of the rule would only apply to companies that make or sell cigarettes, not to individuals.

Supporters of the plan have tried to assure the White House that getting rid of menthol wouldn’t hurt Biden’s support among Black voters.

“There is no political conversation here outside of the manufactured arguments by tobacco lobbyists and those they have paid,” said Derrick Johnson, president of the NAACP, ahead of the latest announcement. “It is in the interest of the African American community to ensure that their health is the No. 1 priority.”

Smoking can cause cancer, strokes and heart attacks and is blamed for 480,000 deaths each year in the U.S., including 45,000 among Black Americans.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

United States News

Associated Press

Google plans to invest $2 billion to build data center in northeast Indiana, officials say

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Google plans to invest $2 billion to build a data center in northeastern Indiana that will help power its artificial intelligence technology and cloud business, company and state officials said Friday. The data center planned for Fort Wayne was announced in January. But Google disclosed the project’s cost Friday and […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Ex-Nebraska deputy is indicted in connection with fatal highway shooting

SEWARD, Neb. (AP) — A former Nebraska deputy is jailed after a grand jury indicted him on suspicion of manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of a man in October, a prosecutor said Friday. Lancaster County Attorney Pat Condon announced the indictment of former Seward County Deputy Anthony Gann. Gann is jailed on $100,000 […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury in Abu Ghraib trial says it is deadlocked; judge orders deliberations to continue

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge ordered jurors Friday to keep deliberating after they said they were deadlocked in a lawsuit alleging a Virginia-based military contractor is liable for abuses suffered by inmates at the Abu Ghraib prion in Iraq two decades ago. The eight-person civil jury has deliberated the equivalent of three full days […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Trump prosecutors claw back at defense’s portrait of tabloid deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Defense lawyers in Donald Trump’s hush money trial dug Friday into assertions of the former publisher of the National Enquirer and his efforts to protect Trump from negative stories during the 2016 election. David Pecker returned to the witness stand for the fourth day as defense attorneys tried to poke holes […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

As some universities negotiate with pro-Palestinian protesters, others quickly call the police

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University students who inspired pro-Palestinian demonstrations across the country dug in for their 10th day Friday as the university’s president faced harsh criticism from faculty and campuses from California to Massachusetts wrestled with how to address protests with graduation looming. Officials at Columbia and some other schools have been negotiating […]

15 hours ago

Associated Press

Trump’s lawyers try to discredit testimony of prosecution’s first witness in hush money trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s defense team attacked the credibility Friday of the prosecution’s first witness in his hush money case, seeking to discredit testimony detailing a scheme between Trump and a tabloid to bury negative stories to protect the Republican’s 2016 presidential campaign. Returning to the witness stand for a fourth day, former […]

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Condor Airlines

Condor Airlines can get you smoothly from Phoenix to Frankfurt on new A330-900neo airplane

Adventure Awaits! And there's no better way to experience the vacation of your dreams than traveling with Condor Airlines.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade is excitingly upon us

The 51st annual Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe is upon us! The attraction honors Arizona and the history of the game.

...

Collins Comfort Masters

Avoid a potential emergency and get your home’s heating and furnace safety checked

With the weather getting colder throughout the Valley, the best time to make sure your heating is all up to date is now. 

Biden administration indefinitely postpones rule that would have banned menthol-flavored cigarettes