Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Kansas City police: Probe of teen’s shooting moving quickly

Apr 16, 2023, 10:11 PM | Updated: 10:32 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY


KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are working to quickly prepare evidence for the Clay County prosecutor in the shooting of a Black teenager while trying to pick up his younger brothers from a friend’s house Thursday.

“I want everyone to know that I am listening,” Police Chief Stacey Graves said Sunday at a news conference at Kansas City police headquarters downtown, “and I understand the concern we are receiving from the community.”

The Kansas City Star reported the 16-year-old boy, who family members have identified online as Ralph Yarl, was hospitalized Thursday night after he was shot while trying to pick up his younger twin brothers. Police said he went to the wrong house and was shot there.

Officials would not confirm the number of times the homeowner shot the victim or where his injuries were.

Police have not identified the shooter or his race. Information that officials have now does not point to the crime being racially motivated, but Graves said that aspect also remains under investigation.

Investigators also will consider whether or not the suspect was protected within the Stand Your Ground laws, Graves said.

Police initially said Yarl was in stable condition but had a life-threatening injury. His current condition has not been released, other than he is stable.

Graves said Sunday that the homeowner who allegedly shot the teen was taken into custody Thursday and placed on a 24-hour hold. While searching the scene for evidence, detectives found the firearm allegedly used. Law enforcement released the suspect pending further investigation after consulting with the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office.

Missouri law allows a person to be held up to 24 hours for a felony investigation. At that point, the person must be released or arrested and formally charged. In order to arrest someone, law enforcement needs a formal victim statement, forensic evidence and other information for a case file to be completed, Graves said.

Because of the teen’s injuries, Graves said police haven’t been able to get a victim statement.

Mayor Quinton Lucas, who attended the news conference, said the police department understands the community’s concern that the shooting could be racially motivated. He said some members of the police department attended Sunday’s protest in the neighborhood where the shooting took place to listen to community members’ concerns.

“This is not something that has been dismissed, marginalized or diminished in any way. This is something that is getting the full attention of the Kansas City Police Department,” Lucas said.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump told The Star on Sunday that his Florida-based law firm has been retained by the teen’s family.

“You can’t just shoot people without having justification when somebody comes knocking on your door and knocking on your door is not justification. This guy should be charged,” Crump said.

Crump has represented the families in several high-profile cases including Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown, as well as Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.

He said the homeowner initially shot the teen in the head and then a second time after the boy fell to the ground. The family also has retained Lee Merritt, a Texas-based civil rights attorney who has previously represented the family of Cameron Lamb, who was fatally shot by KCPD detective Eric DeValkenaere in 2019.

Crump said based on what he was told by the teen’s family, the shooter is white.

“It is inescapable not to acknowledge the racial dynamics at play,” he said.

Yarl was meant to pick up his brothers from a friend’s house on 115th Terrace. He ended up ringing the doorbell at a home on 115th Street, Faith Spoonmore, the teen’s aunt, wrote online.

Aman opened the door, saw Yarl and shot him in the head. When Yarl fell to the ground, the man shot him again. Yarl got up and ran from the property, but he had to ask at three different homes before someone helped him, Spoonmore said.

Kansas City police officers said they responded to the area around 10 p.m.

“Even though he is doing well physically, he has a long road ahead mentally and emotionally,” Spoonmore wrote in a GoFundMe she started to raise money for Yarl’s medical bills and other expenses.

United States News

Associated Press

Texas freight train collision injures 2, no hazmat onboard

A train collision and subsequent derailment injured two rail employees in Texas Sunday night, according to a company official. A Union Pacific freight train collided with an unoccupied train that was parked on a siding around 7 p.m. in Chico, Texas, Union Pacific spokesperson Kristen South, said in an email to The Associated Press. A […]

23 hours ago

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS...

Associated Press

Judge delays trial over Fox News and 2020 election lies

A trial beginning Monday in Delaware will force Fox News executives and some of the network's stars to answer for their role in spreading doubt about the 2020 presidential election.

23 hours ago

FILE - The Netflix logo is seen on an iPhone in Philadelphia, July 17, 2017. Fans anticipating Netf...

Associated Press

Netflix keeps ‘Love Is Blind’ fans waiting for live reunion

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Love isn’t patient, love isn’t kind — at least if you ask the fans of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind.” More than 45 minutes after a Season 4 reunion special was set to stream live Sunday — Netflix’s second-ever live event on its own platform — viewers were still waiting for the […]

23 hours ago

Glenn Close attends "The Phantom of the Opera" final Broadway performance at the Majestic Theatre o...

Associated Press

‘The Phantom of the Opera’ closes on Broadway after 35 years

NEW YORK (AP) — The final curtain came down Sunday on New York’s production of “The Phantom of the Opera,” ending Broadway’s longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier. It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre and it ended with a reprise […]

23 hours ago

Firefighters pour water on an industrial fire in Richmond, Ind., Thursday, April 13, 2023. Multiple...

Associated Press

Evacuation order lifted in area near Indiana plastics fire

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in eastern Indiana lifted a dayslong evacuation order late Sunday afternoon for an area near a plastics fire after they said it was determined air quality and other environmental concerns related to the fire were deemed safe. Wayne County Emergency Management lifted the order for people within a half-mile (1 […]

23 hours ago

Associated Press

Bridal pioneer of Kleinfeld’s dies, leaving lasting legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Hedda Kleinfeld Schachter, a bridal industry pioneer and Holocaust survivor who decided over a half century ago that brides deserved better than cookie-cutter dresses, has died in Manhattan. She was 99. Word of her March 29 death has spread steadily, drawing her praise and reflecting her decades-long impact on an industry […]

23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

(Photo by Michael Matthey/picture alliance via Getty Images)...

Cox Communications

Valley Boys & Girls Club uses esports to help kids make healthy choices

KTAR’s Community Spotlight focuses on the Boys & Girls Club of the Valley and the work to incorporate esports into children's lives.

...

Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.

Kansas City police: Probe of teen’s shooting moving quickly