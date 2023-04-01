Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Wisconsin Supreme Court control, abortion access at stake

Apr 1, 2023, 7:02 AM
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Jane...
FILE - Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates Republican-backed Dan Kelly and Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz participate in a debate Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Madison, Wis. The winner of the high stakes contest between Kelly and Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File )
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Morry Gash, File )
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — abortion access, Republican-drawn legislative maps and years of GOP policies in the key swing state rests with the outcome an election Tuesday that has seen record campaign spending.

The winner of the high-stakes contest between Democratic-supported Janet Protasiewicz will determine majority control of the court headed into the 2024 presidential election. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s narrow win in 2020, and both sides expect another close race in 2024.

It’s the grown into political battles as major legal fights play out at the state level.

All of it has Democrats have spent heavily for Protasiewicz and Republicans for Kelly.

Democrats are trying to flip control of the court, which has had a majority of conservative justices the past 15 years. That has allowed the court to uphold an array of Republican priorities, including the 2011 law all-but ending collective bargaining for most public workers.

“The policy direction of Wisconsin is going to be determined in large part by this Supreme Court race,” said University of Wisconsin-Madison political science professor Barry Burden. “Everything from abortion to disputes over the 2024 presidential election are going to land in the lap of this court. And the winner will be the deciding justice on these issues.”

Protasiewicz, 60, has tried to make the race a referendum on abortion, running on a Democratic-backed agenda that includes her loudly voicing her “personal values” in support of abortion rights.

The court is expected to rule on a lawsuit challenging the state’s 174-year-old law banning nearly all abortions.

That law, enacted a year after statehood, went back into effect after the Supreme Court’s ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, leading to an end to abortions being provided in Wisconsin. Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers who won reelection in November, have seized on the issue.

“Abortion was a real motivator for Democrats and independents,” Burden said. “It’s been amped up in this election because the court has a real role in determining the policy.”

Protasiewicz won the backing of Planned Parenthood and other similar groups as she focused on abortion without saying how she would rule on the pending case challenging the ban. But she’s promised that Kelly would vote to uphold it.

Kelly hasn’t said whether he thinks the ban is legal. But he has expressed opposition to abortion in the past, including in a 2012 blog post in which he said the Democratic Party and the National Organization for Women were committed to normalizing the taking of human life.

Kelly also has done legal work for Wisconsin Right to Life, one of three anti-abortion groups that has endorsed him.

Abortion isn’t the only hot political issue Protasiewicz has embraced. She also called the Republican-drawn legislative maps upheld by the current court “rigged” and said she would welcome revisiting them.

The state Supreme Court among the most gerrymandered in the country, have helped Republicans increase their hold on the state Legislature to near supermajority levels, even as Democrats have won statewide elections, including Evers as governor in both 2018 and 2022 and Biden in 2020.

When asked in an interview on Wisconsin Public Radio whether he thought the GOP-drawn maps were fair, Kelly punted.

“I think that’s a political judgment,” he said, adding that his view was “entirely irrelevant.”

Kelly was appointed to the state Supreme Court by then-Gov. Scott Walker, a Republican, in 2016. He served four years before being defeated in 2020 on the same ballot as the Democratic presidential primary. Kelly was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump that year.

Protasiewicz has tried to paint Kelly as an “extreme partisan” and a “true threat to democracy” given his ties to Republicans, including advising them on the plan to have fake GOP electors cast their ballots for Trump following the 2020 election even though he had lost.

Four of the past six presidential races in Wisconsin have been decided by less than a percentage point, including Trump’s victory in 2016 and Biden’s win in 2020.

Kelly, 58, has tried to distance himself from his previous Republican clients and his political beliefs.

“I don’t talk about my politics because I understand they are not relevant to the work of the court,” he told the Dane County Bar Association in March. “We’re there to decide questions of the law and that’s it.”

Protasiewicz is a former prosecutor who was first elected as a Milwaukee County judge in 2014.

Kelly has accused Protasiewicz of being “bought and paid for” by Democrats and crossing the line by all-but declaring how she would rule on cases expected to come before the court. Kelly also tried to paint Protasiewicz as soft on crime, citing cases she handled as a judge, while also accusing her of “straight up lying” throughout the campaign on various issues.

The winner will serve a 10-year term starting in August replacing retiring conservative Justice Pat Roggensack.

In a sign of how divisive the race is, Roggensack endorsed Kelly, while her daughter, Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Ellen Brostrom, backed Protasiewicz. Brostrom said Kelly was “unfit” to serve because of his involvement in the fake GOP electors scheme.

United States News

In this photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, the sun rises above the Atlantic Ocean in t...
Associated Press

Local teen wins 7 Mile Bridge Run in Florida Keys

MARATHON, Fla. (AP) — A Florida teenager and an Atlanta woman won the overall men’s and women’s divisions Saturday at a footrace across the longest of 42 highway bridges over water in the Florida Keys. Vaclav “Vance” Bursa, 15, of Big Pine Key, Florida, finished first overall in the annual 7 Mile Bridge Run, posting […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Shipbuilder Austal executives accused of inflating earnings

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Three current and former former executives of a shipbuilder that constructs vessels for the U.S. Navy have been indicted on accounting fraud charges accusing them of falsely inflating the company’s reported earnings, federal prosecutors said. Craig Perciavalle, 52, Joseph Runkel, 54, and William Adams, 63, all of Mobile, Alabama, where Austal […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Gas prices increase in NJ, around nation amid higher demand

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gas prices increased in New Jersey and around the nation at large amid increased demand as warmer spring weather lures motorists back out onto the roads, analysts said. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.25, an increase of two […]
11 hours ago
Ramadan decorations are displayed at a Party City store in Dearborn, Mich., on Thursday, March 23, ...
Associated Press

Lanterns and crescents: more retailers court Ramadan buyers

With her 3-year-old daughter sitting inside a red Target shopping cart, Aya Khalil looked through the aisles with anticipation. The author was on a mission: See for herself that her children’s book about a boy and his grandmother baking for an Islamic feast was actually carried by her local Target store in Toledo. “Oh my […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

At least 18 dead after tornadoes rake US Midwest, South

WYNNE, Ark. (AP) — Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 18 people in small towns and big cities across the South and Midwest, tearing a path through the Arkansas capital, collapsing the roof of a packed concert venue in Illinois, and leaving people throughout the region bewildered Saturday by the damage. […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A boy looks at a memorial for Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow in Rexburg, Idaho, on June 1...
Associated Press

Doomsday plot? After 3 years, slain kids’ mom to stand trial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — It has been more than three years since police announced that two kids were missing from a rural eastern Idaho town, and each twist in the grim investigation has seemed stranger than the last. Their mother claimed to be a deity, her estranged husband wrote in divorce papers. She called the […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Wisconsin Supreme Court control, abortion access at stake