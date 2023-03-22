Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Abortion debate churns with legislation and lawsuits

Mar 22, 2023, 12:39 PM
FILE - Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022....
FILE - Demonstrators protest about abortion outside the Supreme Court in Washington, June 24, 2022.Since the Supreme Court overturned Roe just nine months ago, 24 states have banned abortion outright or are likely to do so, according to the Guttmacher Institute. Other states with Republican-controlled legislatures, including Florida, are moving toward restrictive laws that would ban abortion as soon as six weeks of pregnancy. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Nine months after the U.S. Supreme Court ended a nationwide right to an abortion, the landscape is far from settled, with lawmakers considering broader bans or stronger protections and legal challenges popping up nationwide.

It’s been a hectic week for abortion policy with Republican-dominated states seeking to tighten restrictions, Democratic lawmakers trying to protect abortion access — and court fights playing out on multiple fronts.

Here’s what’s happening:

WHAT’S THE STATUS OF ABORTION PILLS?

This question lies at the heart of the most closely watched current abortion-related lawsuit.

A combination of two drugs is the nation’s most common method for ending pregnancies.

But Alliance Defending Freedom, which opposed abortion, states sort out whether that will happen.

After a hearing last week, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, sitting in Amarillo, Texas, said he would rule “as soon as possible.”

In the meantime, Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon became the first in the nation to sign a bill specifically banning abortion pills. It’s to take effect July. Thirteen states already had blanket bans on all forms of abortion and 15 had limits on access, such as requiring that the pills be dispensed only and directly by doctors.

The same day Gordon signed that, California Democrats introduced a measure intended to offer legal protection to doctors who mail abortion pills to patients in other states. A handful of other Democrat-controlled states have proposed or adopted similar laws already.

WHAT NEW BANS ARE IN PLACE?

Wyoming’s Gordon also allowed a separate ban on abortions at all stages of pregnancy to take effect Sunday without his signature. A judge is hearing arguments Wednesday over whether to halt enforcement.

Teton County District Court Judge Melissa Owens blocked an earlier ban last year hours before it was to take effect. Her order on the first ban remains in effect as courts decide whether it complies with the state’s constitution.

ANY OTHER NEW COURT RULINGS?

This week, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down a narrow part of that state’s abortion ban.

The court ruled that a woman has the right to an abortion if her doctor finds that continuing her pregnancy risks her life, not just when she’s in the midst of a life-threatening medical emergency.

ARE THERE OTHER NEW ANTI-ABORTION MEASURES?

The Kansas House on Wednesday passed a bill declaring that when an abortion procedure inadvertently results in a live birth, medical personnel must try to preserve the newborn’s life. The legislation now goes to the state Senate, where it’s also expected to pass.

At least 18 other states have similar laws on the books. Opponents say it’s a circumstance that very rarely happens — but that the law would create additional trauma for women who seek abortions.

A similar measure was on the ballot in Montana last year and voters rejected it.

WHAT STATES ARE PROTECTING ABORTION?

Oregon lawmakers heard testimony this week on a bill that would protect abortion providers and patients from criminal and civil liability in other states and would allow a person to bring a lawsuit against a public body for interfering with their reproductive health rights. The measure also seeks to protect gender-affirming care in the state.

Minnesota lawmakers passed bills to prohibit enforcement in the state of laws, subpoenas, judgements or extradition requests from other states for people who obtain, provide or assist with abortions there. Hawaii Gov. Josh Green was expected to sign a similar measure on Wednesday. As in other states, both governors signed executive orders extending similar protections.

United States News

FILE - Remnant Fellowship Founder Gwen Shamblin answers questions during an interview with local me...
Associated Press

NTSB: Pilot error in crash killing diet guru Gwen Shamblin

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small plane crash in Tennessee that killed weight-loss guru Gwen Shamblin Lara and six others likely happened when her husband piloting the plane — actor Joe Lara — became disoriented in heavy clouds, a final report by the National Transportation Safety Board says. Joe Lara, who played Tarzan in the […]
16 hours ago
FILE - This undated photo provided by Ben Crump Law shows Irvo Otieno. Hours after a video was rele...
Associated Press

Otieno family attorneys push back against officers’ defense

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — As a video was released publicly this week showing sheriff’s deputies and employees of a Virginia mental hospital pinning Irvo Otieno to the floor, attorneys for several of the defendants charged with second-degree murder in his death began to weigh in to defend their clients. During bond hearings and through statements, […]
16 hours ago
FILE - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell speaks at the police headquarters in New Orleans about the...
Associated Press

Uniquely New Orleans mayoral recall effort fails

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Because it happened in New Orleans, an effort to oust the mayor over typical big city complaints — high crime rates, slacking services, alleged misuse of taxpayer property — was anything but typical. Recall petition signatures were gathered during Mardi Gras parades. A brass band played and people danced on the […]
16 hours ago
North Carolina Rep. Rosa Gill, a Wake County Democrat, speaks against a bill that would limit how r...
Associated Press

North Carolina House passes bill limiting racial teachings

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled House passed a previously vetoed proposal Wednesday to restrict how teachers can critical race theory.” The House voted 68-49 along party lines for legislation banning public school teachers from compelling students to believe they should feel guilty or responsible for past actions committed by people of the same […]
16 hours ago
More than 50 people gathered Tuesday, March 21, 2023, at West Texas A&M University in Canyon, Texas...
Associated Press

Texas university students protest drag show’s cancellation

CANYON, Texas (AP) — Protests continued Wednesday at a university in the Texas Panhandle after the school’s president said a planned campus drag show wouldn’t be allowed and expressed the view that such events “discriminate against womanhood.” Dozens of students gathered for the protests for a second day at West Texas A&M University, located in […]
16 hours ago
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New ...
Associated Press

Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims they promoted crypto investments to their millions of social media followers without disclosing they were being paid to do so. Lohan, Akon, recording artists Ne-Yo, and Lil Yachty, boxer and […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Abortion debate churns with legislation and lawsuits