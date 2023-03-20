Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 17-19

Mar 19, 2023, 6:00 PM
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)...
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)
(Twitter Photo/@GovernorHobbs)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday, a child was killed in Tempe and Nikola Corporation is making its move to Arizona.

Here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order banning hair discrimination

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday banning racial discrimination based on hair texture or style.

The governor announced the ceremonial signing at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower to hopefully set an example to build a better Arizona.

“(Everyone) will be able to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination,” Hobbs told reporters on Friday. “More importantly is the message this sends to all Black women, men and children. You deserve to feel comfortable wearing your natural hair in school and in the workplace without being seen as unprofessional or experiencing other negative consequences.”

Phoenix-based Nikola to complete battery manufacturing relocation to Arizona next month

Nikola Corporation — a Phoenix-headquartered zero-emissions vehicle maker — is completing its battery manufacturing move from California to Arizona this spring.

The move to Coolidge is expected to wrap up ahead of schedule by April, the corporation said in a press release on Thursday.

Nikola’s decision to relocate comes after it acquired battery maker Romeo Power Inc. — based in Cypress, Calif. — in October.

Police investigate Tempe hotel shooting leaving 1 child dead, 2 injured

One child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.

Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.

Two other victims, ages 17 and three, were found at the scene and all transported to the hospital where a five-year-old was pronounced dead, according to police.

Helicopter summoned to rescue 2 motorists stranded in Phoenix flood

A helicopter was brought in for a hoist operation on Friday night for two people found on top of a car stranded in the flooded Gila River bed in Phoenix.

Firefighters responded to the flooded wash at 91st and Southern avenues, an area that had been closed for several days due to runoff rain water from storms earlier in the week.

Crews decided the best way to rescue the stranded individuals was to summon a helicopter to retrieve the individuals and fly them to safety.

Gilbert’s Banner Gateway hospital to open major expansion on Tuesday

Banner Gateway Medical Center announced it will open the new five-story patient tower on Tuesday in Gilbert, doubling the size of the hospital.

The building cost an estimated $243 million and will create 600 new jobs.

It will be 351,000 square feet and add a women and infant services unit, added space for inpatient cancer care and more space for surgical, emergency, endoscopy and imaging services. Inpatient beds will increase from 177 to 286, according to a press release.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

3 teenagers arrested in burglary, fatal shooting of Phoenix homeowner

Three teenagers have been arrested in connection to a burglary and fatal shooting of a man inside his Phoenix home, authorities said.
19 hours ago
(Facebook Photo/Gila County Sheriff's Office)...
KTAR.com

19-year-old son arrested in double-homicide of parents in northern Arizona

The son of a northern Arizona couple was arrested last week in connection to their murder last October, authorities said. 
19 hours ago
Pebble Beach Recreation Site. (Facebook Photo/Damon Hanson)...
KTAR.com

81-year-old man dies after falling off kayak in Salt River in Mesa

The body of an 81-year-old kayaker was pulled out of the Salt River in Mesa over the weekend, authorities said. 
19 hours ago
In this aerial photo, a bathtub ring of light minerals show the high water mark on the shore of Lak...
Tom Kuebel

Phoenix Water Services exploring water usage rate changes, excise tax

Changes to water usage rates and a Stormwater Excise Tax in Phoenix will be presented to the community in a series of public meetings.
19 hours ago
From left: Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon (Facebook Photos)...
KTAR.com

Andy Grammer, Chris Lane and Walk the Moon to help launch Surprise music fest

Country music stars Andy Grammer and Chris Lane and alt-pop band Walk the Moon highlight the inaugural Bases and Brews Music Fest in the West Valley this weekend.
19 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@nikolamotor)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix-based Nikola to complete battery manufacturing relocation to Arizona next month

Nikola Corporation is completing its battery manufacturing relocation from California to Arizona this spring. 
2 days ago

