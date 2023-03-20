Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from March 17-19

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday, a child was killed in Tempe and Nikola Corporation is making its move to Arizona.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday banning racial discrimination based on hair texture or style.

The governor announced the ceremonial signing at the Arizona State Capitol Executive Tower to hopefully set an example to build a better Arizona.

“(Everyone) will be able to wear their natural hair without fear of discrimination,” Hobbs told reporters on Friday. “More importantly is the message this sends to all Black women, men and children. You deserve to feel comfortable wearing your natural hair in school and in the workplace without being seen as unprofessional or experiencing other negative consequences.”

Nikola Corporation — a Phoenix-headquartered zero-emissions vehicle maker — is completing its battery manufacturing move from California to Arizona this spring.

The move to Coolidge is expected to wrap up ahead of schedule by April, the corporation said in a press release on Thursday.

Nikola’s decision to relocate comes after it acquired battery maker Romeo Power Inc. — based in Cypress, Calif. — in October.

One child is dead and two others are injured after a shooting Friday night in Tempe.

Police initially responded to calls for the shooting near a Comfort Inn and Suites at 52nd Street and Broadway Road around 11:45 p.m.

When they arrived, one child was found with a gun shot wound to the head.

Two other victims, ages 17 and three, were found at the scene and all transported to the hospital where a five-year-old was pronounced dead, according to police.

A helicopter was brought in for a hoist operation on Friday night for two people found on top of a car stranded in the flooded Gila River bed in Phoenix.

Firefighters responded to the flooded wash at 91st and Southern avenues, an area that had been closed for several days due to runoff rain water from storms earlier in the week.

Crews decided the best way to rescue the stranded individuals was to summon a helicopter to retrieve the individuals and fly them to safety.

Banner Gateway Medical Center announced it will open the new five-story patient tower on Tuesday in Gilbert, doubling the size of the hospital.

The building cost an estimated $243 million and will create 600 new jobs.

It will be 351,000 square feet and add a women and infant services unit, added space for inpatient cancer care and more space for surgical, emergency, endoscopy and imaging services. Inpatient beds will increase from 177 to 286, according to a press release.

