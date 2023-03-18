Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Gilbert’s Banner Gateway hospital to open major expansion on Tuesday

Mar 18, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Banner Gateway Medical Center photo)...
(Banner Gateway Medical Center photo)
(Banner Gateway Medical Center photo)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Banner Gateway Medical Center announced it will open the new five-story patient tower on Tuesday in Gilbert, doubling the size of the hospital.

The building cost an estimated $243 million and will create 600 new jobs.

It will be 351,000 square feet and add a women and infant services unit, added space for inpatient cancer care and more space for surgical, emergency, endoscopy and imaging services. Inpatient beds will increase from 177 to 286, according to a press release.

“We’re excited we can offer this addition for our patients and the communities we serve,” Chief Operating Officer Darren McCollem said in the release.

RELATED STORIES

“As the state and particularly the East Valley continue to grow in population, we want to make sure we’re meeting the demands of quality health care. This expansion addresses the need for enhanced services that will help our patient populations now and in the future.”

Banner Gateway aims to address the need for women and infant care in Arizona, specifically labor, delivery and postpartum.

The hospital averages 4,000 deliveries per year, and with the new additions, can accommodate 6,000 deliveries while doubling the amount of NICU beds, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/City of Tucson - Government)...
Kevin Stone

Tucson gets love on Time magazine’s 2023 list of World’s Greatest Places

What does Tucson have in common with Barcelona, Kyoto, Naples? They all made Time magazine's World's Greatest Places of 2023 list.
7 hours ago
Neville Boston is a co-founder of ReviverMX Inc. (Photo by Dennis Mccoy/Sacramento Business Journal...
Mark Anderson/Sacramento Business Journal

Digital license plate company gets approval to sell in Arizona

Digital license plate company ReviverMX Inc. is now selling its smart license plates in Arizona after getting approval.
7 hours ago
A Tucson Police Department SWAT truck is parked near the last two cars of an Amtrak train in downto...
KTAR.com

Man connected to fatal Tucson train shooting pleads guilty to multiple charges

A co-conspirator of the man who killed a federal agent on an Amtrak train in Tucson in 2021 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to multiple drug and weapons charges, federal prosecutors said.
1 day ago
Arizona Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs holds a campaign event at the Carpenters Local Union 1912 headq...
KTAR.com

Gov. Katie Hobbs signs executive order banning hair discrimination

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs signed an executive order on Friday banning racial discrimination based on hair texture or style.
1 day ago
(Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers photo)...
Wills Rice

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers opens 14th Arizona location in Maricopa

Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers welcomed its 14th Arizona restaurant when Maricopa's location opened its doors on Thursday.
1 day ago
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Phoenix police arrest man in collision that left an officer seriously injured

Phoenix police made an arrest on Friday of a man that seriously injured an officer in a two-vehicle collision two days prior.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Gilbert’s Banner Gateway hospital to open major expansion on Tuesday