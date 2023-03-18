Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Helicopter summoned to rescue 2 motorists stranded in Phoenix flood

Mar 18, 2023, 12:00 PM
PHOENIX — A helicopter was brought in for a hoist operation on Friday night for two people found on top of a car stranded in the flooded Gila River bed in Phoenix.

Firefighters responded to the flooded wash at 91st and Southern avenues, an area that had been closed for several days due to runoff rain water from storms earlier in the week.

Crews decided the best way to rescue the stranded individuals was to summon a helicopter to retrieve the individuals and fly them to safety.

Both patients refused transportation to the hospital after the rescue operation was safely completed.

According to police, vehicles can be swept away in just 12 inches of water.

They ask motorists to abide by barricades and not to drive around them.

