PHOENIX — Nikola Corporation — a Phoenix-headquartered zero-emissions vehicle maker — is completing its battery manufacturing move from California to Arizona this spring.

The move to Coolidge is expected to wrap up ahead of schedule by April, the corporation said in a press release on Thursday.

Nikola’s decision to relocate comes after it acquired battery maker Romeo Power Inc. — based in Cypress, Calif. — in October.

Relocating allows the manufacturer to save costs while housing truck assembly, fuel cell power module assembly and battery module and pack production under one roof, the company said.

“Over the past several months, the Nikola team has been working to ensure the battery production transition plan was seamless and on schedule,” Michael Lohscheller, Nikola Corporation president and CEO, said in the release. “We are pleased with the speed in which the plan has occurred and are grateful for the Cypress team’s contribution.”

Lohscheller said in a previous press release that the decision will allow Nikola to build a more sustainable business model.

Nikola’s Cypress facility is expected to close in July, but it will maintain a facility in California to develop battery management system software and modules.

The Phoenix Business Journal contributed to this story.

