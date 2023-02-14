Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

N Ireland politics stay stuck as organ-donor law bid fails

Feb 14, 2023, 8:35 AM | Updated: 8:41 am
Mairtin MacGabhann, father of Daithi MacGabhann, centre, and husband of Seph Ni Mheallain, left, sp...

Mairtin MacGabhann, father of Daithi MacGabhann, centre, and husband of Seph Ni Mheallain, left, speaks at Parliament Buildings at Stormont, Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday Febr. 14, 2023. Northern Ireland’s main British unionist party has scuttled a new attempt to restore the collapsed Belfast-based Assembly, which has not sat for a year. Lawmakers were called to the Stormont assembly building in an attempt to pass a new organ-donation law, named Daithi's Law after Daithi MacGabhann, a 6-year-old boy awaiting a heart transplant. (Liam McBurney/PA via AP)

(Liam McBurney/PA via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Northern Ireland’s main British unionist party scuttled an attempt to restore the collapsed Belfast-based Assembly on Tuesday, refusing to budge on a Brexit-related boycott that has kept the legislature on ice for a year.

Politicians remain deadlocked despite signs of progress in talks between the U.K. and the European Union on ending the post-Brexit trade dispute behind Northern Ireland’s political crisis.

Lawmakers were called to the Stormont assembly building in an attempt to pass a new organ-donation law. The bid failed when the Democratic Unionist Party used its veto to block the election of a speaker — a prerequisite for any business to be done.

Under Northern Ireland’s political system, power is shared between Irish nationalists and British unionists, and neither side can govern without the other.

The DUP veto scuttled an attempt to pass “Daithi’s Law,” which would replace an opt-in organ donation system with one that presumes most adults to be potential donors unless they opt out. The bill is named for Daithi MacGabhann, a 6-year-old boy awaiting a heart transplant.

DUP legislator Paul Givan said his party supported the opt-out organ law but would not budge on its boycott. He said the U.K. government in London could step in and pass the necessary regulations while the assembly was suspended.

Daithi’s father, Mairtin MacGabhann, said it was “a very disappointing day.”

Northern Ireland is the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member nation, Ireland. When the U.K. left the bloc in 2020, the British government and the EU agreed to keep the Irish border free of customs posts and other checks to preserve the open border that is a key pillar of Northern Ireland’s peace process.

Instead, there are checks on some goods entering Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. Unionist politicians say the new trade border undermines Northern Ireland’s place in the United Kingdom. They are refusing to return to government until the trade barriers are removed.

The political impasse has left Northern Ireland’s 1.8 million people with no functioning government and facing a new election that almost no one wants. Last week the U.K. government extended the deadline for forming a new government by a year in an attempt to buy breathing time to find a solution.

The U.K. government hopes to resolve the EU trade dispute and break the political impasse before the 25th anniversary in April of Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday peace accord. It is pinning its hopes on striking a deal with the EU that would ease the checks and coax unionists back into the government.

Achieving that long looked unlikely, as Britain threatened to unilaterally rip up parts of the Brexit agreement, and the EU accused the U.K. of failing to honor the legally binding treaty.

But the mood has improved since Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took office in late October, and the two sides have held constructive talks. However, any compromise by Sunak will be a hard sell to the DUP and is sure to anger staunch Brexiteers who form a powerful faction inside the governing Conservative Party.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of Brexit at https://apnews.com/hub/brexit and of British politics at https://apnews.com/hub/british-politics

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark poses for a portrait at his home in New York, on Thursday, Feb. 9,...
Associated Press

Q&A: Craig Newmark focuses gifts on journalism, cyberdefense

NEW YORK (AP) — Craig Newmark talks about getting focused, even as he is momentarily distracted by his beloved birds flying away from the numerous feeders in his courtyard to go visit some of his Manhattan neighbors. “I’m trying to be a bit more focused, because a lot of what I do has to do […]
9 hours ago
Handout picture made available Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 shows one of the quintuplets, born on Sunday ...
Associated Press

Polish mother of 7 successfully gives birth to quintuplets

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish mother of seven has successfully given birth to premature quintuplets, hospital officials in southern Poland said Tuesday. The two boys and three girls were born through cesarean section Sunday, in the pregnancy’s 28th week, at the University Hospital in Krakow. Weighing between 710-1,400 grams (25-49 ounces,) they were all […]
9 hours ago
Consumer Financial Protection Bureau director Rohit Chopra, left, accompanied by President Joe Bide...
Associated Press

18% drop since 2020 in people reporting medical debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people with medical debt on their credit reports fell by 8.2 million — or 17.9% — between 2020 and 2022, according to a report Tuesday from the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. White House officials said in a separate draft report that the two-year drop likely stems from their […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Bill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, Wednesday, Sept...
Associated Press

Bill Gates joins 26 newcomers on list of 50 biggest donors

As the ranks of America’s super wealthy grow, the roster of major philanthropists is expanding to include not-so-typical megadonors — among them, a professional clarinetist, a Ph.D. in meat science, and a lawyer who regularly argues before the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s according to a Chronicle of Philanthropy analysis of giving by the country’s 50 […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Bill Gates speaks during the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference, Wednesday, Sept...
Associated Press

Philanthropy 50: List of America’s top 50 donors of 2022

These are the donors who gave the most in 2022, according to The Philanthropy 50, an annual ranking compiled by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. A searchable database with more information on the donors and their beneficiaries is available at philanthropy.com. 1. Bill Gates Microsoft co-founder $5.1 billion Biggest gift: $5.1 billion to Bill & Melinda […]
9 hours ago
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve, speaks...
Associated Press

AP source: Biden to name Brainard to head Economic Council

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden plans on Tuesday to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard as the new director of his National Economic Council, making the Ph.D. economist a key point person for coordinating policy, talking with business leaders and negotiating with Congress. Biden also plans to nominate longtime adviser Jared Bernstein to […]
9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
N Ireland politics stay stuck as organ-donor law bid fails