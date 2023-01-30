PHOENIX — Arizona Republicans elected Jeff DeWit as their new party chair, two Valley men were killed in separate shootings over the weekend and an arrest was made on Saturday for the Scottsdale Molotav cocktail incidents.

Former state treasurer Jeff DeWit was elected chair of the Arizona Republican Party on Saturday by the GOP state committee.

DeWit succeeded former Gov. Doug Ducey as treasurer in 2015 and was named the chief operations officer for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during his campaign in 2016. DeWit also served as chief financial officer of NASA starting in 2018.

He was endorsed for state GOP chair by proponents of Trump’s conspiracy that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, including defeated Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and defeated secretary of state candidate Mark Finchem.

Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 44th and Whitton avenues just after 8 p.m., according to a press release.

They found a victim and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Scottsdale police said Saturday an arrest has been made for the recent Molotov cocktail incidents after multiple cars were targeted this month.

Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested Friday night in a retail area and faces charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives.

Kevin Quon of the Scottsdale Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM that authorities found three additional devices that were intended to be used similar to the previous incidents.

The Phoenix Police Department is seeking two men in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 35th and Missouri avenues just after 2:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.

Officers found Alexis Villegas with multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a Cause on March 12, an inaugural event held by Raise Your Hand Inc. Foundation that features local country musicians and line dancing.

All net proceeds go to the organization that supports individuals with autism spectrum disorders and at-risk populations, according to a press release.

