Two Valley men killed in separate shootings on Saturday

PHOENIX — Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two Valley men dead on Saturday.

Phoenix police responded to a call of a shooting near 44th and Whitton avenues just after 8 p.m., according to a press release.

They found a victim and took him to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, the victim was attempting to enter a home and a woman inside the home called a family member seeking help.

The family member, a man, arrived and confronted the victim in front of the residence.

During a verbal altercation, the victim made threats to kill the man and raised a black object believed to be a gun. The man shot the victim and is claiming self-defense.

The man was interviewed by police and evidence was collected. The man was not booked into jail pending further review of the case.

Meanwhile, El Mirage police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred at a residence near Second Avenue and Thunderbird Road, according to a press release.

Police responded to a call about a shooting around 5:30 p.m. Saturday and found a man in critical condition from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four people armed with weapons forced entry in the occupied residence and once occupant fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects.

