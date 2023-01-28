Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police seek suspects in fatal shooting of 33-year-old man

Jan 28, 2023, 2:00 PM
(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department)
PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is seeking two men in the fatal shooting of a 33-year-old man on Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred near the intersection of 35th and Missouri avenues just after 2:15 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release on Saturday.

Officers found Alexis Villegas with multiple gunshot wounds and he was transported to a hospital, where he died from his injuries, authorities said.

Phoenix police said preliminary information indicated Villegas was involved in a fight with multiple men prior to the shooting.

Information as to what led to the shooting is under investigation, Phoenix police said.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

No additional information was immediately available.

