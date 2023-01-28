PHOENIX — People can help set a world record while dancing to country music and support the local autism community at the same time during an event in March at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale.

Tickets are on sale now and start at $35 for Country Fun for a Cause on March 12, an inaugural event held by Raise Your Hand Inc. Foundation that features local country musicians and line dancing.

All net proceeds go to the organization that supports individuals with autism spectrum disorders and at-risk populations, according to a press release.

Prior to the music getting underway, the organization will attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest line dancing with event founder Bobby Joe Bell’s song “Line Dancing” serving as background.

Local artists set to take the stage at 4:15 p.m. include Bell, Chad Freeman & The Grant Brothers, Phoenix Country All Stars and Chauncey Jones.

More information can be found online.

