ARIZONA NEWS

Scottsdale police make arrest in Molotov cocktail incidents

Jan 28, 2023, 10:58 AM | Updated: 3:00 pm
Bradley Holmes (MCSO Photo)
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police said Saturday an arrest has been made for the recent Molotov cocktail incidents after multiple cars were targeted this month.

Bradley Holmes, 55, was arrested Friday night in a retail area and faces charges including arson and multiple counts of weapons and explosives.

Kevin Quon of the Scottsdale Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM that authorities found three additional devices that were intended to be used similar to the previous incidents.

Police also found similar items to what have been used previously for the Molotov cocktails at a residence related to Holmes, Quon said.

Quon thanked the community for its help locating Holmes as a description was provided to police, who looked in areas where the previous incidents occurred.

A motive is still under investigation, Quon said.

Holmes allegedly targeted four cars, two of which occurred in the past week, Scottsdale police said.

Scottsdale police said the latest two cars had little to no damage but the other two – both luxury cars – were set on fire with an accelerant.

The second and third incidents occurred in the Postino Highland restaurant parking lot near Scottsdale and Chaparral roads, police said.

The spree began on Jan. 7 at a retail complex near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura when a silver Lexus RX350 was targeted shortly before 8 p.m.

The fourth incident, which took place on Jan. 21 around 8 p.m., targeted a car that was parked at Campo Italian Bistro near Hayden and Doubletree Ranch roads, police said.

The second car targeted was a black Tesla Model S. Scottsdale police did not provide a description for the latest two vehicles targeted.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Jeff Munn contributed to this report. 

