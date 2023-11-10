Close
Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

This article is Sponsored by

Nov 10, 2023, 3:00 PM

With Halloween in the rearview and more holidays coming up, Phoenix residents should prepare accordingly.

The weather has shifted here in the Valley, which can also shift the status of things like your water heater and pipes. Remember now that the air isn’t as hot, it’ll take some time for water heaters to actually heat the water up to residents’ liking.

With lows getting into the 50s and 40s, water heaters that aren’t kept up may start to fail, so now would be a perfect time to be proactive.

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing recommends that residents sweep their homes and do a visual inspection of their pipes and valves across the home.

Any corrosion, rust, or white calcium buildup, that’s a problem, and it hasn’t exposed itself right now, but it’s bound to do so soon,” Day & Night plumbing manager Jeff Carmichael said.

Aside from noticing any visible problems like that, customers should make sure all valves are in working order: two in the laundry room, at least two under each sink and one in each toilet.

“If there’s resistance, we would caution the customers at that point,” Carmichael explained.

Day & Night encourages proactivity in the home, likening these plumbing checks to Valley residents smartly checking their air conditioning units ahead of the hot summer.

Especially in areas where a homeowner may have a guest bathroom that isn’t frequently used but will be as company comes for the holidays, customers should check that all are functioning properly.

Day & Night offers emergency services should any of these fail at an inopportune time, but as Carmichael explains, “It costs a lot less for us to fix something before it fails than it does once it has failed.”

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

