PHOENIX — From the governor saying Arizona won’t help with immigration raids to Academy Awards-nominated movies screening at local theaters at a discount, here are some of the Valley’s top news stories from Jan. 24-26.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday the answer will be no if the Trump administration asks for help with immigration raids.

“We’re not going to use state resources to go into communities and round up people that aren’t causing harm,” Hobbs told reporters after taking part in an event at a Phoenix child care center.

The Democrat said the state’s border security efforts will remain focused on keeping drugs, guns and dangerous people out of Arizona communities through ongoing operations.

An Arizona couple was arrested allegedly for operating a chain of medical clinics that offered bogus cancer treatments, federal prosecutors announced.

Mary and Frank Blakley, who live in Lake Havasu City, were indicted on multiple felonies related to an alleged medical fraud scheme involving claims of “full body scans” and “smart chip technology.”

The defendants claimed their technology could cure a wide range of conditions, including leukemia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Harkins Theatres in Arizona is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture for $5 per film.

The deal will run from Feb. 14 to March 2 at select locations on a rotating schedule.

For guests who want to see all 10 films, Harkins is offering the All-Access Pass that allows moviegoers admission to the films for $40. Harkins Awards members who purchase the All-Access Pass will also receive 20% off concessions during the screenings.

The superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district resigned on Thursday.

Mario Ventura said he takes full responsibility for the crisis that is threatening the Isaac Elementary School District’s ability to keep its schools open.

“It is my hope that with my resignation the district will be allowed to move forward with clarity and renewed focus,” Ventura said as he announced his resignation during a governing board meeting.

A homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in his west Phoenix home on Friday night, authorities said.

At 8:30 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Heatherbrae Drive and 105th Avenue. While police were driving to the house, the homeowner told 9-1-1 that he shot a man inside his house.

Upon arrival, police found a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

