ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Harkins Theatres to screen all Best Picture nominees for $5 each

Jan 25, 2025, 10:00 AM | Updated: 4:33 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres in Arizona is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture for $5 per film.

The deal will run from Feb. 14 to March 2 at select locations on a rotating schedule. 

For guests who want to see all 10 films, Harkins is offering the All-Access Pass that allows moviegoers admission to the films for $40. Harkins awards members who purchase the All-Access Pass will also receive 20% off concessions during the screenings.

The Oscar nominated films list includes:

  • A Complete Unknown
  • Anora
  • Conclave
  • Dune Part II
  • Emilia Pérez
  • I’m Still Here
  • Nickel Boys
  • The Brutalist
  • The Substance
  • Wicked

Tickets can be purchased online.

