PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres in Arizona is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture for $5 per film.

The deal will run from Feb. 14 to March 2 at select locations on a rotating schedule.

For guests who want to see all 10 films, Harkins is offering the All-Access Pass that allows moviegoers admission to the films for $40. Harkins awards members who purchase the All-Access Pass will also receive 20% off concessions during the screenings.

The Oscar nominated films list includes:

A Complete Unknown

Anora

Conclave

Dune Part II

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Brutalist

The Substance

Wicked

Tickets can be purchased online.

