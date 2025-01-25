Arizona Harkins Theatres to screen all Best Picture nominees for $5 each
Jan 25, 2025, 10:00 AM | Updated: 4:33 pm
PHOENIX — Harkins Theatres in Arizona is offering moviegoers the chance to see all films that were nominated for this year’s Academy Awards Best Picture for $5 per film.
The deal will run from Feb. 14 to March 2 at select locations on a rotating schedule.
For guests who want to see all 10 films, Harkins is offering the All-Access Pass that allows moviegoers admission to the films for $40. Harkins awards members who purchase the All-Access Pass will also receive 20% off concessions during the screenings.
The Oscar nominated films list includes:
- A Complete Unknown
- Anora
- Conclave
- Dune Part II
- Emilia Pérez
- I’m Still Here
- Nickel Boys
- The Brutalist
- The Substance
- Wicked
Tickets can be purchased online.
