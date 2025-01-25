Homeowner fatally shoots intruder in west Phoenix home

PHOENIX — A homeowner allegedly shot and killed an intruder in his west Phoenix home on Friday night, authorities said.

At 8:30 p.m., police responded to a burglary call on Heatherbrae Drive and 105th Avenue. While police were driving to the house, the homeowner told 9-1-1 that he shot a man inside his house.

Upon arrival, police found a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died due to his injuries.

After providing statements to the police, the homeowner was released from custody. When the investigation is finished, police will submit the case to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

No other information was made available at this time.

