PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said Friday the answer will be no if the Trump administration asks for help with immigration raids.

“We’re not going to use state resources to go into communities and round up people that aren’t causing harm,” Hobbs told reporters after taking part in an event at a Phoenix child care center.

The Democrat said the state’s border security efforts will remain focused on keeping drugs, guns and dangerous people out of Arizona communities through ongoing operations.

As an example, she cited Task Force SAFE, which is part of her SAFE (Stopping Arizona’s Fentanyl Epidemic) Initiative.

The task force, which is made up of members of the Arizona National Guard, was created to support U.S. Customs and Border Protection efforts to keep drugs from entering the state from Mexico.

Trump OKs immigration raids in schools, churches, hospitals

President Donald Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration a centerpiece if his successful campaign last year and signed several executive orders addressing the issue shortly after being sworn in on Monday.

The administration also announced this week it would allow federal immigration agencies to make arrests at schools, churches and hospitals.

On Thursday, immigration agents reportedly rounded up American citizens along with undocumented migrants during a raid in Newark, New Jersey.

Hobbs said Friday she is monitoring the situation but isn’t aware of any confirmed Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids in Arizona yet.

“We are working with local communities — there’s been some unconfirmed reports around tribal communities — to make sure that folks have their resources they need. … We’re making sure that Arizonans aren’t getting caught up in in racial profiling, in situations where citizens are being caught up in deportation.”

Hobbs vows to ‘stand up to the administration’

After Trump was elected in November, the governor signaled she was willing to work with new administration on certain aspects border security, but not actions that would harm Arizonans like immigration raids.

Republican state lawmakers recently introduced a bill called the the AZ ICE Act that would ensure state cooperation with federal immigration efforts. However, Hobbs would almost certainly veto it if it gets to her desk.

“We’re going to stand up to the administration just like I have from day one when they’re not getting it right for Arizonans,” she said Friday.

