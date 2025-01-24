Couple accused of fraud at medical clinics arrested Jan. 22...

PHOENIX — An Arizona couple was arrested allegedly for operating a chain of medical clinics that offered bogus cancer treatments, federal prosecutors announced.

Mary and Frank Blakley, who live in Lake Havasu City, were indicted on multiple felonies related to an alleged medical fraud scheme involving claims of “full body scans” and “smart chip technology.”

The defendants claimed their technology could cure a wide range of conditions, including leukemia, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

They were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy to violate the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

Details about alleged fraud at medical clinics in Arizona, beyond

The Blakleys ran a medical clinic business that charged clients in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada and Utah around $300 for what was sold as full body scans through an ultrasound machine, according to the DOJ.

Mary Blakley, who allegedly claimed to be a doctor and/or PhD, is accused of misleading clients into believing the ultrasound machines could:

Clean a patient’s lungs.

Clean a patient’s brainstem.

Insert a cancer-killing substance into the body.

Kill kidney stones.

The DOJ also said patients at the Blakleys’ Clinics were misled into thinking the body scans could perform various medical procedures, like colonoscopies, non-invasive prostate exams and electrocardiograms.

After the “treatment,” the couple would prescribe and sell supplements, creams and veterinary products to treat ailments they allegedly discovered during the scans, according to the DOJ.

However, neither the machines nor the substances they prescribed were approved by the FDA to treat diseases, according to the DOJ.

Names of the medical clinics where alleged health care fraud took place

The couple allegedly operated medical clinics with different business names, such as:

Sonic Waves Research.

Living Well Ministry.

Living Well Health Club.

Living Well Warriors.

The Blakley Foundation.

Health Screenings 4 Life.

Health Scans.

These clinics were in operation starting from 2011, the FBI said.

Mary Blakley used a variety of pseudonyms, such as Marye, Marye Yvonnea, Rosemary, Rose Mary, Rose and Yvonne, according to the FBI.

She also allegedly used various last names, including Blakely, Blakleley, Blakeley, Blankley, Cammer, Davis, Petry, Shjlom and Venable.

Authorities are looking for potential victims in the medical fraud case. Anybody who may have used the Blakleys’ services, or who knows somebody who did, is asked to submit a report to the FBI through an online form.

