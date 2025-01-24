Close
Superintendent of financially troubled Phoenix school district resigns

Jan 24, 2025, 8:13 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX — The superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district resigned on Thursday.

Mario Ventura said he takes full responsibility for the crisis that is threatening the Isaac Elementary School District’s ability to keep its schools open.

“It is my hope that with my resignation the district will be allowed to move forward with clarity and renewed focus,” Ventura said as he announced his resignation during a governing board meeting.

Isaac Elementary is a 12-school district in west Phoenix with approximately 5,000 K-8 students and 650 employees.

The State Board of Education recently appointed a third-party receiver to oversee the district’s operations, including finances, governance and academic programs.

The Arizona board voted to intervene on Jan. 14 because Isaac overspent its budget by at least $12 million.

“The county has met with the receiver and understands the cash flow issue makes this case unique, but a solution will require the state to take legal and financial actions,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Thomas Galvin said in a press release Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Katie Hobbs said her office is working to make sure Isaac’s classes continue and teachers get paid.

“While the accountability and fiscal restructuring process will play out through financial receivership, we must continue to keep the students and staff at the forefront and minimize educational disruption. I will continue to make my staff available to all parties to work towards an immediate resolution of this crisis,” she said in a statement.

