PHOENIX — The superintendent of a financially troubled Phoenix school district resigned on Thursday.

Mario Ventura said he takes full responsibility for the crisis that is threatening the Isaac Elementary School District’s ability to keep its schools open.

“It is my hope that with my resignation the district will be allowed to move forward with clarity and renewed focus,” Ventura said as he announced his resignation during a governing board meeting.

Isaac Elementary is a 12-school district in west Phoenix with approximately 5,000 K-8 students and 650 employees.

The State Board of Education recently appointed a third-party receiver to oversee the district’s operations, including finances, governance and academic programs.

The Arizona board voted to intervene on Jan. 14 because Isaac overspent its budget by at least $12 million.

State, county at odds over Phoenix school district finances

It’s unclear who will be responsible for providing the funding needed to keep the Phoenix school district running.

The state asked Maricopa County officials to make payments, but the county said it doesn’t have the authority to do so because of how large the debt is.

“The county has met with the receiver and understands the cash flow issue makes this case unique, but a solution will require the state to take legal and financial actions,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chair Thomas Galvin said in a press release Thursday.

Meanwhile, Gov. Katie Hobbs said her office is working to make sure Isaac’s classes continue and teachers get paid.

“While the accountability and fiscal restructuring process will play out through financial receivership, we must continue to keep the students and staff at the forefront and minimize educational disruption. I will continue to make my staff available to all parties to work towards an immediate resolution of this crisis,” she said in a statement.

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.