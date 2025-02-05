Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona attorney general launches webpage to monitor federal funding issues

Feb 5, 2025, 8:00 PM | Updated: Feb 6, 2025, 4:20 pm

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


PHOENIX — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is launching a new webpage that will monitor federal funding issues, according to a press release.

The effort is in response to the Trump administration pausing the use of federal grant and loans on Jan. 28.

A federal judge temporarily blocked the pause by the Trump administration late last month with Arizona joining a lawsuit in order to prevent the move from happening.

“We have reason to believe Arizonans continue to suffer the consequences of Trump’s chaotic federal funding freeze attempt, despite my office and other attorneys general securing a temporary pause in federal court,” Mayes said. “If your government entity or nonprofit’s funding remains paused or you have been prevented from accessing federal funds in violation of these court orders, we urge you to report these issues.”

U.S. District Court of Rhode Island Judge John McConnell was the second judge last week to issue a restraining order to prevent the Trump administration from freezing federal funding.

“During the pendency of the Temporary Restraining Order, Defendants shall not pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate Defendants’ compliance with awards and obligations to provide federal financial assistance to the States, and Defendants shall not impede the States’ access to such awards and obligations, except on the basis of the applicable authorizing statutes, regulations, and terms,” McConnell said.

The memo, which was issued earlier this week by the Office of Management and Budget, had frightened states, schools and organizations that rely on trillions of dollars from Washington.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

