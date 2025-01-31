Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UNITED STATES NEWS

Second federal judge orders temporary pause to Trump administration efforts to freeze funding

Jan 31, 2025, 2:55 PM | Updated: 2:55 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A second federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary pause in Trump administration efforts to freeze federal funding in the latest twist over the spending of trillions of dollars in grants and loans.

Judge John McConnell sided with nearly two dozen states that requested an order preventing most federal agencies from halting funding until the court rules on a request from the states for a preliminary injunction.

“During the pendency of the Temporary Restraining Order, Defendants shall not pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate Defendants’ compliance with awards and obligations to provide federal financial assistance to the States, and Defendants shall not impede the States’ access to such awards and obligations, except on the basis of the applicable authorizing statutes, regulations, and terms,” wrote McConnell, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The federal government had opposed the order, arguing there was no basis for what they described as “sweeping relief.”

The move was applauded by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who was one of 23 attorneys general to sue the Trump administration over the initial move.

“I’m proud to be one step closer to permanently protecting funding for Arizona police officers, our drug cartel task forces, and critical public safety infrastructure, not to mention funding that helps Arizona families keep food on the table and the lights on,” Mayes said.

“I’m all for stamping out waste, fraud, and abuse — that’s what we do every day in the Attorney General’s office — but I will not allow Trump to shred the constitution and override funding already allocated to Arizona and other states by Congress.”

McConnell’s decision comes despite the Office of Management and Budget rescinding a memo that froze spending on federal loans and grants.

The memo, which was issued earlier this week by the OMB, had frightened states, schools and organizations that rely on trillions of dollars from Washington.

United States News

FILE - Groundhog Club co-handler A.J. Dereume, left, places Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognost...

Associated Press

Punxsutawney Phil to emerge with his annual prediction about the end of winter

Punxsutawney Phil’s team of top-hatted associates will issue the woodchuck’s weather verdict as the sun rises on Sunday, telling the world whether he is predicting wintry conditions for the next six weeks or the relief of an early spring. The annual ritual goes back more than a century in western Pennsylvania, with far older roots […]

3 hours ago

This undated photo provided by Marisa Kabas shows Kabas holding up a press credential on Oct. 4, 20...

Associated Press

The power of independent journalism: From her Brooklyn apartment, she ‘scooped’ the nation’s media

First word of the Trump administration’s since-rescinded order to freeze spending on federal loans and grants came not from a major news organization, but from a woman working alone in her Brooklyn apartment. Marisa Kabas’ scoop this past week was a key moment for a growing cadre of journalists who work independently to gather and […]

3 hours ago

Newly installed security barriers are seen on Bourbon Street next to a memorial for victims of the ...

Associated Press

What to know about security measures at the Super Bowl in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — After a New Year’s Day attack struck at the heart of the French Quarter, officials in New Orleans say they are confident in the security plans they have in place for the Super Bowl. Upwards of 125,000 visitors are expected to converge on the Big Easy beginning Feb. 5 for parties, […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Republican State Sen. Nicole Akins Boyd of Oxford, stares at a projected slide bearing fisca...

Associated Press

Women represent half of the US. But they sometimes lack clout in budget and tax talks

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Women represent half of the U.S. population but it’s still rare for them to have leading roles in setting taxes or budgets in some states. Take Mississippi, for example. Only one woman currently serves on the 14-member Joint Legislative Budget Committee. The elite group makes the first recommendations on how much […]

4 hours ago

Cord Coffey, of Cogar, Okla., guides cattle toward a holding pen at the Oklahoma National Stockyard...

Associated Press

America’s last big-city stockyard in downtown Oklahoma City is up for sale

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — On the edge of a thriving downtown dotted with luxury hotels and trendy restaurants is a more than 100-year-old relic of Oklahoma City’s western heritage: One of the world’s largest cattle stockyards. But maybe not for much longer. The Oklahoma National Stockyards — the last big-city stockyard in the U.S. — […]

4 hours ago

FILE - Smoke lingers over a neighborhood devastated by the Eaton Fire, Jan. 9, 2025, in Altadena, C...

Associated Press

As crews clean up from LA wildfires, some residents are furious over hazardous waste

DUARTE, Calif. (AP) — Not far from where Ceci Carroll lives, a rock-mining company has polluted the air with dust across the San Gabriel Valley, she said. Now, as crews clean charred remains from the Los Angeles wildfires, she worries about a new potential source of contamination: a site to process hazardous debris from the […]

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to start your retirement planning early and avoid costly mistakes

Retirement planning can feel overwhelming, but with the right guidance, you can avoid costly pitfalls.

...

Bright Wealth Management

How to save money on retirement planning following 2024 election

PHOENIX -- With the 2024 election over, economic changes could impact how people plan for retirement as 2025 is on the horizon.

...

Schwartz Laser Eye Center

Don’t miss the action with this game-changing procedure

PHOENIX -- The clear lens exchange procedure has emerged as a popular alternative to LASIK eye surgery.

Second federal judge orders temporary pause to Trump administration efforts to freeze funding