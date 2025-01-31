BOSTON (AP) — A second federal judge on Friday ordered a temporary pause in Trump administration efforts to freeze federal funding in the latest twist over the spending of trillions of dollars in grants and loans.

Judge John McConnell sided with nearly two dozen states that requested an order preventing most federal agencies from halting funding until the court rules on a request from the states for a preliminary injunction.

“During the pendency of the Temporary Restraining Order, Defendants shall not pause, freeze, impede, block, cancel, or terminate Defendants’ compliance with awards and obligations to provide federal financial assistance to the States, and Defendants shall not impede the States’ access to such awards and obligations, except on the basis of the applicable authorizing statutes, regulations, and terms,” wrote McConnell, who was appointed by former President Barack Obama.

The federal government had opposed the order, arguing there was no basis for what they described as “sweeping relief.”

The move was applauded by Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, who was one of 23 attorneys general to sue the Trump administration over the initial move.

“I’m proud to be one step closer to permanently protecting funding for Arizona police officers, our drug cartel task forces, and critical public safety infrastructure, not to mention funding that helps Arizona families keep food on the table and the lights on,” Mayes said.

“I’m all for stamping out waste, fraud, and abuse — that’s what we do every day in the Attorney General’s office — but I will not allow Trump to shred the constitution and override funding already allocated to Arizona and other states by Congress.”

McConnell’s decision comes despite the Office of Management and Budget rescinding a memo that froze spending on federal loans and grants.

The memo, which was issued earlier this week by the OMB, had frightened states, schools and organizations that rely on trillions of dollars from Washington.