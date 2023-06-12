Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

SILENT WITNESS

Young mother’s 1991 murder in Phoenix remains unsolved

Jun 12, 2023, 1:00 PM

The scene of Nicole Aguilera's murder. (Silent Witness Photo)

(Silent Witness Photo)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared Aug. 17, 2015.

This especially brutal murder has baffled Phoenix Police investigators for more than two decades.

Detective Dominick Roestenberg, with Phoenix’s Cold Case Unit, badly wants to find the killer of Nicole Aguilera, an 18-year-old mother of two.

“It’s frustrated us in the fact that, 24 years later, we still haven’t been able to come up with any viable leads,” he said.

Aguilera had a 3-year- old and a 5-month-old and was trying her best to make it on her own. She was living in an apartment by herself near Third Avenue and Buckeye Road. On Jan. 17, 1991, a friend came by to check on Aguilera after she was unable to contact her. When Aguilera didn’t answer the door, the friend called police.

RELATED STORIES

“Once inside, they found a very horrific, brutal murder inside and it looked like a struggle had taken place,” Roestenberg said.

Then, the officers heard a baby crying. They found Aguilera’s infant daughter in a bedroom, unharmed. The 3-year-old had been at a relative’s house.

“We believe [Aguilera] knew her attacker or attackers, if more than one person was involved,” Roestenberg said. “There was no forced entry and no items appeared stolen.”

He said it was common knowledge that Aguilera kept her doors locked but the back door was found unlocked and slightly ajar. The front door was found deadbolted.

Investigators have exhausted all leads in Aguilera’s murder, but, evidence from the scene has been saved.

It’s hoped with today’s technological advancements in forensic sciences, investigators will finally get they break they need.

Read more about the case here.

Silent Witness

(Facebook Photo/Phoenix Police Department, file)...

KTAR.com

Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting at Phoenix apartment complex

Police arrested the suspect in the fatal shooting of a man at a Phoenix apartment complex on Wednesday, authorities said.

11 days ago

(Getty Images/John Moore)...

Jayme West

Men attacked in separate Phoenix incidents in 2015

Two victims who never saw it coming were attacked in separate crimes in 2015, the Phoenix Police Department said.

14 days ago

(Pexels Photo, File)...

Jayme West

Phoenix man shot, killed at his front door in 2015

A Phoenix man was killed standing right outside his own front door in July 2015. Police are still seeking the shooter.

22 days ago

...

Jayme West

2 suspected of shooting at Phoenix apartment building, injuring child

Two men wandering around an apartment complex in Phoenix in 2015 are suspected to opening fire at one of the buildings, injuring a little girl.

1 month ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

Jayme West

Burglar rides off on bike after breaking into Phoenix gym

A bike-riding burglar pedaled away with quite a haul, then came back for more at a fitness club in Phoenix in 2015.

1 month ago

Lisa Baker, 57, Billy Kling, 41, and Garth Tuggle, 25. (Silent Witness photos)...

Jayme West

Surprise police still searching for suspects in 2014 triple murder

An unsolved triple murder is haunting the Surprise Police Department and anyone with information is encouraged to call authorities.

2 months ago

Sponsored Articles

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Spinal fusion surgery has come a long way, despite misconceptions

As Dr. Justin Field of the Desert Institute for Spine Care explained, “we've come a long way over the last couple of decades.”

(Photo: OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center)...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

Here’s what you need to know about OCD and where to find help

It's fair to say that most people know what obsessive-compulsive spectrum disorders generally are, but there's a lot more information than meets the eye about a mental health diagnosis that affects about one in every 100 adults in the United States.

Young mother’s 1991 murder in Phoenix remains unsolved