Men attacked in separate Phoenix incidents in 2015

May 30, 2023, 2:00 PM

(Getty Images/John Moore)

(Getty Images/John Moore)

Jayme West's Profile Picture

BY


KTAR.com

This article originally appeared Aug. 10, 2015.

This week, we have two victims who never saw it coming.

“This is just horrific,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Derek Elmore said about our first case.

A visually-impaired man was walking with the aid of a walking stick westbound along Greenway Parkway near Cave Creek Road late on July 12, 2015.

“He heard a vehicle stop,” Elmore said. “Two men then grabbed and kidnapped him at gunpoint. They drove him a short distance away then both suspects sexually assaulted the victim.

“They then took his wallet and other items and left him on the side of the road with his walking stick.”

The victim is so humiliated he didn’t even want to call police. Detectives really need some help on this one – the victim can’t describe the attackers or their vehicle.

Our second case happened after midnight the morning of April 19, 2015.

Tyshawn Lomeli, 23, was walking on 36th Street just north of Van Buren Street, heading to a club. It’s a neighborhood full of homes and apartments.

Tyshawn Lomeli (Silent Witness Photo)

“While (Lomeli) was walking, he was shot in the back of the neck,” Elmore said.

The bullet left Lomeli paralyzed from the chest down. Was the shooting random or did someone target Lomeli?

“We have no way of knowing that because he was hit from behind so had no way of seeing his assailants,” Elmore said.

