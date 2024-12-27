Close
Phoenix households spend 13% more than US average, research finds

Dec 27, 2024, 6:30 AM | Updated: 7:10 am

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Household bills cost Phoenix families an average of $2,395 per month, according to research from bill pay company Doxo.

That means Phoenix homes spend 13% higher than the national average, according to Doxo.

The company’s research found that the average family in Phoenix spends a yearly average of $28,742 on household bills.

Why are Phoenix utility bills so expensive?

Phoenix residents pay significantly more per month than the national average for utilities, auto loans and auto insurance but about the same or less in the other seven categories tracked by Doxo.

Here’s the breakdown of the Phoenix bill averages, with the national averages in parentheses:

  • Utility bills: $451 ($362)
  • Mortgage: $1,408 ($1,402)
  • Rent: $1,311 ($1,300)
  • Auto loans: $566 ($496)
  • Auto insurance: $285 ($209)
  • Health insurance: $93 ($144)
  • Mobile: $108 ($121)
  • Cable and internet: $122 ($122)
  • Life insurance: $78 ($87)
  • Alarm and security: $75 ($85)

Valley economist Jim Rounds attributed the high cost of Phoenix utility bills to the need for the air conditioner during extremely hot summers.

“A lot of it has to do with the hot summer,” Rounds told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News on Thursday. “Your bills throughout the year — it’s so high when it’s July and August, and then we don’t have to pay a whole lot during the winter time.”

Even December has been hot this year. From last Wednesday to last Saturday, Phoenix saw a four-day streak of record high temperatures.

How do household bills in Phoenix compare to other cities?

Researchers also found Phoenix households spend $3,229 more than the average American family spends each year.

However, it’s not the most expensive city in the state. It’s only No. 12. Arizona’s most expensive city for household bills is Paradise Valley, followed by Scottsdale, Cave Creek and Litchfield Park, in that order.

Despite how expensive things are currently, Rounds sees a bright future for the state’s financial future.

“I’m still pretty bullish on our economy,” Rounds said. “Arizona, in a whole, is in much better shape than other states.”

