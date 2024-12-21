PHOENIX — A record high temperature was reached in Phoenix for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

The mercury at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, which the National Weather Service uses for the city’s official readings, peaked at 79 degrees on Saturday.

It was the second consecutive year that Phoenix set a daily record high on the winter solstice. The high mark from 2023 was 78 degrees.

The low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Saturday morning was 50 degrees, 6 degrees above normal for the date, according to the NWS.

When will the warm weather end?

The Phoenix forecast calls for a high of 77 degrees on Sunday. Sunday’s forecast high is 76, about 11 degrees above normal.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 70s on Monday, but starting Wednesday, highs will begin to drop, with Christmas Day expected to reach a high of 70 degrees.

Phoenix has seen 39 days this year where the high matched or exceeded the previous record.

