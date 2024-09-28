Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks city’s heat record for highest temperature recorded in September

Sep 28, 2024, 11:59 AM | Updated: 6:48 pm

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — It may be the fall, but the only thing that keeps falling are records for high temperatures in Phoenix.

A heat record was broken in Phoenix for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday as unseasonably hot weather continued.

Arizona’s capital city reached 117 degrees at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, which the National Weather Service (NWS) uses for the city’s official readings. The previous high for the day was 108 degrees in 1992. The reading of 117 degrees is the highest temperature ever recorded in September in Phoenix.


Phoenix has hit 110 degrees on 65 days in 2024, surpassing the previous record of 55 days in 2023.

The highs in Phoenix are normally in the high 90’s in the final week of September, but not this year.

The forecast calls for highs near 110 degrees each day halfway into next week.

An excessive heat warning for the low deserts of central and southwestern Arizona is in place until 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

The low temperature at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport on Saturday was 85 degrees, which is 11 degrees above normal.

