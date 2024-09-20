PHOENIX – The Nashville-based restaurant, The Stillery, is bringing live music and southern comfort food to Goodyear.

The restaurant will officially open on Monday at 1971 N. Globe Drive in Goodyear.

“The Stillery is all about recreating the Nashville experience, and we do so by flying in musicians from Nashville to perform at our locations every week while also offering southern comfort classics, like our signature mason jar cocktails and famous hot chicken mac and cheese,” Steve Sargent, co-owner of The Stillery, said in a press release. “We are excited to bring a taste of Nashville to Goodyear, and hope the West Valley is ready to dance, eat and have a good time with us.”

The eatery has two Arizona locations, one in Chandler and another in Happy Valley. To celebrate the Stillery’s first West Valley location, the company will hold a private soft opening on Friday and a ribbon cutting ceremony organized by the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce.

“We are thrilled to welcome The Stillery to Goodyear and the West Valley community. As our region continues to experience dynamic growth, businesses like The Stillery bring a unique blend of culture, cuisine and entertainment that enriches our local economy and enhances the lifestyle of our residents,” Jeffrey Campos, CEO and president of the Southwest Valley Chamber of Commerce, said.

With six locations spread across Arizona, Colorado and Tennessee, the restaurant offers its southern-inspired cocktails, local beers and live music seven days a week.

What’s near The Stillery in Goodyear?

The Stillery is one of multiple restaurants that will be at GSQ soon. Copper & Sage, Dave’s Hot Chicken, and Over Easy have all announced plans to open locations in 2024 and 2025.

Harkins Theatres, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, and BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse are currently open at the downtown center.

To attend to the surging population, Goodyear began construction of GSQ in 2022. The downtown area will provide live entertainment, restaurants, entertainment, shopping and residential areas.

Goodyear’s population has grown over the last few years. According to the city, between 2020 and 2024, the city’s residents grew by 15%. Data USA reports that Goodyear’s populace in 2021 was 93,651 and rose to 97,542 in 2022, an increase of 3,891 in one year.

