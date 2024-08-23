Copper & Sage restaurant set to open new location in Goodyear
Aug 23, 2024, 4:15 AM
(Copper & Sage Facebook photo)
PHOENIX — Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and second in Arizona.
The new Copper & Sage location will be 4,500 square feet and will open Oct. 1 at the GSQ in downtown Goodyear.
Copper & Sage is the newest restaurant by Westside Concepts and Chef Evon Profitt, the director of Culinary and Beverage Operations for Westside Concepts.
What will be at the new Copper & Sage location?
The new restaurant will have a main dining room, a large bar and patio for indoor and outdoor seating. It will be open daily for brunch, lunch and dinner on the weekends.
The restaurant will serve a menu that serves dishes such as fried green tomatoes, deviled eggs, black-eyed pea hummus, chicken wings, Bayou Mussels and more.
“Vintage and warm are good words to describe Copper & Sage,” Westside Concepts owner Joey Lucidi said in a press release. “Whether it’s Tuesday night and you want great bar food or it’s your anniversary and it’s a special night out, this is the place.
“We’re really excited to be opening in Goodyear at GSQ. It’s more of what we need in the West Valley. I believe GSQ could be one of the coolest places in the entire Valley.”
Employment opportunities are online.
