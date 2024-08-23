Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Copper & Sage restaurant set to open new location in Goodyear

Aug 23, 2024, 4:15 AM

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and s...

Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and second in Arizona. (Copper & Sage Facebook photo)

(Copper & Sage Facebook photo)

Bailey Leasure's Profile Picture

BY BAILEY LEASURE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Copper & Sage, a southern gastropub restaurant, is set to open its first location in Goodyear and second in Arizona.

The new Copper & Sage location will be 4,500 square feet and will open Oct. 1 at the GSQ in downtown Goodyear.

Copper & Sage is the newest restaurant by Westside Concepts and Chef Evon Profitt, the director of Culinary and Beverage Operations for Westside Concepts.

What will be at the new Copper & Sage location?

The new restaurant will have a main dining room, a large bar and patio for indoor and outdoor seating. It will be open daily for brunch, lunch and dinner on the weekends.

RELATED STORIES

The restaurant will serve a menu that serves dishes such as fried green tomatoes, deviled eggs, black-eyed pea hummus, chicken wings, Bayou Mussels and more.

“Vintage and warm are good words to describe Copper & Sage,” Westside Concepts owner Joey Lucidi said in a press release. “Whether it’s Tuesday night and you want great bar food or it’s your anniversary and it’s a special night out, this is the place.

“We’re really excited to be opening in Goodyear at GSQ. It’s more of what we need in the West Valley. I believe GSQ could be one of the coolest places in the entire Valley.”

Employment opportunities are online.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Trump Glendale rally: Speakers, location, times and more...

Serena O'Sullivan

Here’s what we know about Donald Trump’s rally in Glendale

Here are all the details about former President Donald Trump's Glendale rally, which is set to take place at Desert Diamond Arena.

15 minutes ago

The southbound lanes of Loop 101 Price closed in Chandler in the early hours of Aug. 23, 2024. (ADO...

Serena O'Sullivan

Southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closes in Chandler due to 2-vehicle crash

The southbound Loop 101 Price Freeway closed in Chandler early Friday morning due to a crash, authorities said.

2 hours ago

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot ahead of Phoenix event...

Associated Press

RFK Jr. withdraws from Arizona ballot as questions swirl around a possible alliance with Trump

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. withdrew from the ballot in Arizona late Thursday. He is set to make an appearance in Phoenix on Friday.

2 hours ago

NAU President Jose Luis Cruz Rivera folds his arms and smiles for a photo....

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs appoints NAU President to State Board of Education

Northern Arizona University President José Luis Cruz Rivera was appointed to the State Board of Education on Thursday.

3 hours ago

A statute of a lady holding the scales of justice. She is blindfolded....

KTAR.com

Tucson solar company owner indicted for defrauding homeowners

A man who owned a solar installation company based in Tucson was indicted for defrauding homeowners of $695,000.

3 hours ago

Big Bacon's restaurant will be located near the intersection of 7th Street and East Roosevelt Road....

Bailey Leasure

Chicago’s Big Bacon’s restaurant coming to downtown Phoenix

Big Bacon's, a Chicago-style restaurant is opening a new location in the Roosevelt Row arts district in downtown Phoenix.

3 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Beat the heat, ensure your AC unit is summer-ready

With temperatures starting to rise across the Valley, now is a great time to be sure your AC unit is ready to withstand the sweltering summer heat.

...

DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Desert Institute for Spine Care is the place for weekend warriors to fix their back pain

Spring has sprung and nothing is better than March in Arizona. The temperatures are perfect and with the beautiful weather, Arizona has become a hotbed for hikers, runners, golfers, pickleball players and all types of weekend warriors.

Copper & Sage restaurant set to open new location in Goodyear