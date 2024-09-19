PHOENIX — The 2024 Arizona State Fair will provide five weeks of rides, wacky food and fun beginning Friday.

The annual event, celebrating its 140th birthday this year, will have its fair share of new attractions combined with its traditional offerings at the fairgrounds located at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2024 Arizona State Fair:

How much are 2024 Arizona State Fair tickets?

The fair runs Thursdays-Sundays through Oct. 27.

Tickets are $15 for everyone at least 8 years old and free for children 7 and under.

After starting up at 4 p.m. during opening weekend (Sept. 22-24), the gates will open daily at noon. Closing time is 9 p.m. on Thursdays and Sundays and 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We’re all just celebrating the fun as the Arizona State Fair opens,” Brianda Martinez, the fair’s marketing director, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Tuesday. “We’re just happy and excited to be opening the gates and for everybody to come and enjoy the fair.”

What’s new at the 2024 Arizona State Fair?

Always a main attraction at the fair is the smattering of new food options.

Martinez said this year is no different.

“We’ve got some exciting, new additions like the cotton candy cake, which is a multi-layered cake made entirely of fluffy cotton candy,” Martinez said.

Feeling less sweet and more savory? There’s something new for that palate too.

“We also have the pickle split, which is a sour twist on the classic banana split,” Martinez said.

Other new food items include a candied pineapple and a candied watermelon. Here’s a full list of food available at the fair.

On the ride side, there will be three new attractions.

“We have three new rides, the Heidi Coaster, Overdrive and the Enchanted Castle, adding more thrills to your fair experience,” Martinez said.

Also new this year is the Pumpkinferno. The luminary experience will feature thousands of hand-carved artificial pumpkins arranged in artistic displays.

Pumpkinferno, in partnership with the Arizona Science Center, will be available daily and tickets cost $8.

Finally, the award-winning Omnium Circus will perform six shows. Tickets start at $25.

What are the concerts at the 2024 Arizona State Fair?

The Coliseum Concert Series returns with performances on three nights.

The All American Rejects will kick things off on Oct. 12. The “I Love the 90s Tour,” featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Montell Jordan, will perform Oct. 18.

Finally, Big Time Rush will take the stage on Oct. 25.

All concerts start at 7 p.m., with no opening acts. The arena doors open at 6 p.m.

What special deals are there at the 2024 Arizona State Fair?

Per usual, there are several deals for fairgoers.

Feel Good Fridays returns, allowing people who bring 10 non-perishable food cans or items on Fridays to receive one free ticket.

All donations will benefit Operation Santa Claus and St. Mary’s Food Bank.

Unlimited ride wristbands can be purchased every Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. for $50.

Fast Passes cost $30 and will get you to the front of the line for rides. They must be purchased inside the fairgrounds, and quantities are limited.

Fairgoers can also rent private cabanas starting at $200.

How much is 2024 Arizona State Fair parking?

Parking options will look slightly different this year.

Parking in the two lots owned by the fair will cost $15. The west lot is on Encanto Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues. The north lot is at 19th and Monte Vista avenues.

New will be park-n-ride/shuttle options. The fair will offer two locations for people to park their cars and take a shuttle to the venue.

The park-n-ride locations are at Phoenix College (15th and Thomas avenues) and the Arizona Capitol (15th Avenue and Adams Street).

Shuttle rides cost $2 per person.

Rideshare pickup is at 19th Avenue and Monte Vista Road.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Kianna Stocks contributed to this report.

