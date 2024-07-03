Close
Here’s what we know about 2024 Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series

Jul 2, 2024, 8:00 PM

The All-American Rejects, the I Love the 90s Tour and Big Time Rush have been booked for the 2024 Arizona State Fair concert series. (Arizona State Fair Graphic)

BY KEVIN STONE


PHOENIX – The Arizona State Fair revealed three acts for its 2024 Coliseum Concert Series on Monday.

The All-American Rejects will take the Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum stage on Oct. 12, followed by the I Love the 90s Tour on Oct. 18 and Big Time Rush on Oct. 25.

Tickets for each show go on sale July 12 at 10 a.m. Prices start at $25 and include fair admission, a $15 value. Seating at the arena is fully reserved for all Coliseum Concert Series shows.

Who are the 2024 Arizona State Fair Coliseum Concert Series performers?

The All-American Rejects are one of the top alternative rock bands to emerge from the early 2000s, when they reached the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “Gives You Hell,” “It Ends Tonight” and “Dirty Little Secret.”

The I Love the 90s Tour features three artists who created some of that decade’s biggest hits: Vanilla Ice (“Ice Ice Baby”), Rob Base (“It Takes Two”) and Montell Jordan (“This Is How We Do It”).

Big Time Rush formed as a fictional boy band for a Nickelodeon show of the same name that ran from 2009 to 2013. The group was popular enough to remain successful long after the show went off the air.

Arizona State Fair officials are working to book more performers for this year’s lineup. Last year’s Coliseum Concert Series, the first after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, had six shows: Walker Hayes, Becky G, Ne-Yo, Brothers Osborne, Violent Femmes and Carly Pearce.

When does the 2024 Arizona State Fair start?

The 140th Arizona State Fair runs Thursdays-Sundays from Sept. 20 until Oct. 27 at the fairgrounds at 19th Avenue and McDowell Road in Phoenix.

Arizona Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum, the original home of the Phoenix Suns, is the largest venue at the site.

Additional concerts, which are included with admission, are scheduled for other stages at the fairgrounds. Most of the shows feature tribute bands, with renditions of Fleetwood Mac, AC/DC, Led Zeppelin, Queen, Green Day and other beloved artists.

And of course, this year’s fair features the usual thrill rides, midway games, fried food galore and other attractions.

