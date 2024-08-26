Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Omnium Circus to perform 6 shows at 2024 Arizona State Fair

Aug 26, 2024, 4:25 AM

Circus performers on stage with logo on screen...

The diverse, acclaimed Omnium Circus will be performing six shows at the 2024 Arizona State Fair beginning on Sept. 27. (Omnium Circus Photo)

(Omnium Circus Photo)

Payne Moses's Profile Picture

BY PAYNE MOSES


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The award-winning Omnium Circus is coming to the desert to perform six shows during the 2024 Arizona State Fair.

The “I’m Impossible” tour of multi-talented cast members will help the state fair celebrate its 140th anniversary. This year’s festivities kick off Sept. 20 with concerts, food and games to partake in Thursdays through Sundays until Oct. 27, according to a press release.

The fair is located at 1826 W. McDowell Road, just south of Encanto Golf Course.

Performers from all walks off life make up one of the most diverse circus crews in the world. From New Victory Theater in New York to the Coliseum in Phoenix, Omnium Circus champions those with disabilities and prides themselves on reaching audiences by integrating ASL and audio descriptions in every one of their shows.

Omnium Circus will perform in the second and third weekends of the fair, with evening shows from Sept. 27-29 and Oct. 4-6.

Tickets are on sale with prices ranging from $25-$45. Friday performances (Sept. 27 and Oct. 4) are scheduled for 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday show times are set for 4 p.m.

Purchase of circus tickets also includes admission into the fair.

The assemble debuted in February 2022 in the Main Theater at Capital One Hall in Tysons, Virginia. It has flourished ever since.

The family-friendly traveling group has been called “genuinely extraordinary” by The New York Times and “truly the circus of the future” by DC Metro Arts.

Omnium Circus acts include aerial stunts, a Guinness award-winning crossbow shot, the world’s fastest female juggler, joke-telling and more.

Parking information can be found here.

