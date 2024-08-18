Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Silver Alert canceled after 17-year-old Phoenix girl found safe

Aug 17, 2024, 6:08 PM | Updated: 9:37 pm

A Silver Alert was issued for 17-year-old Destiny Robinson on Saturday. (Phoenix Police)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – Authorities canceled a Silver Alert for a 17-year-old Phoenix girl after she was found safe on Saturday.

Destiny Robinson had been missing since Tuesday and was last seen near 27th Avenue and Camelback Road.

She is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 214 pounds and has multicolored pink and blonde hair and brown eyes.

