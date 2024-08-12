Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix breaks record for streak of days with temperatures at 100 degrees or higher

Aug 12, 2024, 8:26 AM | Updated: 8:33 am

Phoenix saw 77 straight days of temps at 100 degrees or more...

Phoenix broke its record for the most consecutive days reaching at least 100 degrees on Aug. 12, 2024. (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration File Photo)

(National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration File Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — With a high temperature of 105 degrees on Sunday, Phoenix broke its record for the most consecutive days reaching at least 100 degrees.

The city’s triple-digit streak reached 77 days and counting, surpassing the mark of 76 set in 1993, according to the National Weather Service.

There is no end in sight for Phoenix’s streak of 100-degree days. The NWS seven-day forecast calls for highs of 105-107 degrees through Sunday. 

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms late Monday and early Tuesday, but that’s the only rain possibility in the forecast for the week.

RELATED STORIES

“It’s been exceptionally hot this summer,” NWS Meteorologist Mark O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

May 26 was Phoenix’s last day under 100. The temperature peaked at 99 degrees that day.

The current triple-digit streak includes Phoenix’s hottest June ever and second-hottest July.

The heat extended far beyond Phoenix, though.

“This is not just for Phoenix, for the entire state,” O’Malley said.

He also said every Arizona county experienced its hottest combined June-July.

What to expect as Phoenix temps at 100 degrees or higher

Whether the summer of 2024 turns out to be as hot as the previous summer remains to be seen.

Phoenix broke 19 daily heat records in 2023, with 185 days of hitting at least 90 degrees, 133 days of at least 100 degrees and 55 days of at least 110 degrees. All three totals surpassed 30-year averages, with the 110-degree mark being the most in a year in city history.

There was also a streak of 33 consecutive days with temperatures at 110 degrees or higher, which ended on July 31.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

105° | 86°
99° and mostly sunny

Arizona News

New ocelot discovered on trail cameras in southern Arizona...

Serena O'Sullivan

Arizona researchers discover new ocelot through trail camera footage

There's a new ocelot on the block, according to Arizona researchers. What does the discovery of a new member of this endangered species mean?

17 minutes ago

Man unlocks apartment door in Phoenix, Arizona...

KTAR.com

Nearly 8,000 eviction cases were filed in Maricopa County in July, putting tenants on watch

This past July saw 7,903 new eviction cases in Maricopa County, the third-most filed for a single month in county history, according a recent report.

6 hours ago

An unidentified driver and Arizona Department of Public Safety Sgt. Steven Sekrecki hold a rescued ...

Associated Press

Large desert tortoise rescued on I-10 after escaping from ostrich ranch in southern Arizona

State Department of Public Safety troopers recently helped rescue an escaped sulcata tortoise that was attempting to cross I-10 near Picacho.

7 hours ago

A $20 billion data center project has been approved in Arizona that at full build-out could be the ...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

$20 billion data center campus gets green light in Buckeye

A $20 billion master-planned data center complex is moving forward after securing the go-ahead from the city of Buckeye.

7 hours ago

Road closure sign with sunset background...

KTAR.com

Southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright to close for 2 months on Aug. 19

The southbound Loop 101 on-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard is set to close for 60 days beginning on Aug. 19, officials said.

7 hours ago

Southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopen after closure...

KTAR.com

SB lanes of Interstate 17 reopen in Phoenix after weekend crash caused closure

The southbound lanes of the Interstate 17 reopened in Phoenix on Monday morning, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dr. Shanyn Lancaster, Family & Sports Medicine physician, Midwestern University Comprehensive Care Clinic – Central Phoenix

Exercise is truly your best medicine

“You never slow down, you never grow old”. – Tom Petty

...

COLLINS COMFORT MASTERS

Here are 5 things Arizona residents need to know about their HVAC system

It's warming back up in the Valley, which means it's time to think about your air conditioning system's preparedness for summer.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University Clinics: transforming health care in the valley

Midwestern University, long a fixture of comprehensive health care education in the West Valley, is also a recognized leader in community health care.

Phoenix breaks record for streak of days with temperatures at 100 degrees or higher