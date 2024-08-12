Phoenix saw 77 straight days of temps at 100 degrees or more...

PHOENIX — With a high temperature of 105 degrees on Sunday, Phoenix broke its record for the most consecutive days reaching at least 100 degrees.

The city’s triple-digit streak reached 77 days and counting, surpassing the mark of 76 set in 1993, according to the National Weather Service.

There is no end in sight for Phoenix’s streak of 100-degree days. The NWS seven-day forecast calls for highs of 105-107 degrees through Sunday.

There’s a slight chance for thunderstorms late Monday and early Tuesday, but that’s the only rain possibility in the forecast for the week.

“It’s been exceptionally hot this summer,” NWS Meteorologist Mark O’Malley told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday.

May 26 was Phoenix’s last day under 100. The temperature peaked at 99 degrees that day.

The current triple-digit streak includes Phoenix’s hottest June ever and second-hottest July.

Here is today’s high temperature of 105 degrees which makes today the 77th consecutive day of having a high temperature that’s 100 degrees or higher and breaks the previous record set in 1993 of 76 consecutive days with a high temperature 100 degrees or higher. #azwx pic.twitter.com/Hc9pnlFUQT — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) August 12, 2024

The heat extended far beyond Phoenix, though.

“This is not just for Phoenix, for the entire state,” O’Malley said.

He also said every Arizona county experienced its hottest combined June-July.

What to expect as Phoenix temps at 100 degrees or higher

Whether the summer of 2024 turns out to be as hot as the previous summer remains to be seen.

Phoenix broke 19 daily heat records in 2023, with 185 days of hitting at least 90 degrees, 133 days of at least 100 degrees and 55 days of at least 110 degrees. All three totals surpassed 30-year averages, with the 110-degree mark being the most in a year in city history.

There was also a streak of 33 consecutive days with temperatures at 110 degrees or higher, which ended on July 31.

