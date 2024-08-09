Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Humane Society offering free pet adoptions this weekend

Aug 9, 2024, 1:05 PM

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoption for Charlotte, left, Ollie and hundreds of oth...

The Arizona Humane Society is offering free adoption for Charlotte, left, Ollie and hundreds of other animals Aug. 9-11, 2024. (Arizona Humane Society)

(Arizona Humane Society)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — With a big influx of animals filling up shelter space, the Arizona Humane Society is offering free pet adoptions this weekend.

The Phoenix-based rescue organization has more than 300 dogs, cats and other critters available for adoption at no charge, including kittens and puppies.

The free pet adoption deal started Friday and runs through Sunday at all three AHS campuses:

  • Rob and Melani Walton Papago Park Campus in Phoenix, 5501 E. Van Buren St.
  • Nina Mason Pulliam South Mountain Campus in Phoenix, 1521 W. Dobbins Road.
  • PetSmart in Scottsdale, 4380 N. Miller Road.

Why is Arizona Humane Society offering free pet adoptions?

The offer comes after veterinarians at the Papago Park Campus, which opened in March, set an AHS record earlier this week by performing 119 spay and neuter procedures in a single day.

AHS said 99 cats, 14 dogs and six rabbits were altered over an eight-hour stretch.

RELATED STORIES

The surgeries are the last step before the organization puts animals up for adoption, so the sterilization spree increased the need to find new homes for as many pets as possible.

As part of its mission to protect our furry friends, AHS recently began offering shock-free snake avoidance training for dogs.

The six-week course is available for $275. It’s one of many dog training classes available from AHS.

