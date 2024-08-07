Close
Arizona Human Society offers snake avoidance training for dogs

Aug 7, 2024, 4:35 AM

BY SERENA O'SULLIVAN


PHOENIX — Hot weather can be a killer, but it’s one of many dangers that comes along with the sizzling Arizona summer.

Rattlesnake bites are also dangerous — especially for pet owners. After all, dogs are just as susceptible to the desert snake’s venom as humans are.

To make matters worse, many pet owners may not know how to properly keep their furry friends safe.

The Arizona Humane Society decided to step in after news broke of a German shepherd bitten by a rattlesnake. A new AHS snake avoidance training course can help pet owners stop their dogs from going down a similar path, according to a Tuesday news release.

The $275 course, which lasts for six weeks, will teach pet owners how to train their dogs to avoid these dangerous desert snakes.

German shepherd inspired AHS snake avoidance training course

The dog whose situation inspired the creation of the course is doing OK.

However, it took the 2-year-old German shepherd named Steve Irwin a long time to recover.

Luckily for him, he went to AHS’ Lazin Animal Foundation Trauma Hospital in Phoenix.

Steve Irwin was initially taken to a local emergency animal clinic after the snake wounded him. Vet techs gave the dog antibiotics, pain medication and a steroid injection to help him fight the wound.

After he was brought to AHS, experts at the nonprofit’s Lazin hospital put him under intense medical monitoring. He needed IV fluids and continued medications to recover.

Not only that, but vet techs also were worried about blood complications due to the snake bite. After a few extra weeks of recovery time, he has finally healed.

Steve Irwin is currently in a foster home, but he will soon be available for adoption online.

