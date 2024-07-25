Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Community College District receives $1 million grant for construction trades

Jul 24, 2024, 8:00 PM

Construction workers on a project...

The Maricopa County College District has received a $1 million grant to help with construction trades. (Photo by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Aaron Decker's Profile Picture

BY AARON DECKER


PHOENIX – The Maricopa County Community College District (MCCCD) has received a $1 million grant to aid in supporting construction trade programs at three of its colleges.

The grant money will support construction programs at Mesa Community College (MCC), Rio Salado College (RSC) and South Mountain Community College (SMCC).

“Maricopa Community Colleges have a rich history of training skilled workers, many of whom join our local workforce and contribute to the region’s growing economy,” MCCCD Chancellor Steven R. Gonzales said in a press release. “Thanks to generous support from the Lowe’s Foundation, we have an opportunity to enhance our existing program offerings and provide our students with the highest caliber education, resources, and facilities to ensure they are job-ready.”

The funding comes way of the Lowe’s Foundation and its Lowe’s Foundation Cable Grant, which is is spreading an $8 million dollar investment among 11 community and technical colleges across the nation. In 2023, the foundation made a five-year, $50 million commitment to assist in the training of 50,000 people in skilled trades careers.

“With enrollments rising at vocationally focused schools, these community colleges are blossoming arenas for entrepreneurship and economic mobility,” Janice Dupré, Lowe’s executive vice president of human resources and chair of the Lowe’s Foundation, said in the release. “Each college has a clear, inspired vision for closing the trades gap in its community, and we’re pleased to welcome them to our larger movement.”

How will MCCCD distribute the grant funds?

MCC will be given $483,705.88 to hire a part-time lab technician, expand facilities to provide an outdoor training area, purchase construction materials and optimize various marketing initiatives. The money will assist the colleges construction trade program which offers training in a multitude of professions, ranging from plumbing, electrical systems and construction management.

SMCC will get $350,280.06 to hire more staff including a part-time faculty member and part-time lab technician. Additional funds will go toward specialized carpentry, electrical and plumbing materials along with marketing and recruitment efforts. Similar to MCC, the money will support SMCC’s existing Construction Trades Institute, which trains students in carpentry, electrical, framing and plumbing.

RSC will be awarded $45,176 to provide OSHA training for three instructors along with upgrades to infrastructure and lab training space. Some of the grant money will go to an estimated 400 students in the schools incarcerated reentry program at the Perryville and Lewis Prison complexes. The college partners with the Arizona Department of Corrections to provide occupational training in construction-electrical and plumbing at the Perryville complex.

The Maricopa Community College Foundation (MCCF), which is made up of donors and partners who support the MCCCD, will also receive money from the grant. The MCCF will use its funds to give students with stipends help on covering the cost of attendance.

Maricopa County Community College District receives $1 million grant for construction trades